Racist Republican Steve King Has Been Pushing Trump's Plan To End Birthright Citizenship For Years

Iowa Republican Rep. Steve King — who has endorsed neo-Nazi views on Twitter, defended a white nationalist, and has a well-documented history of making racist, anti-Muslim, and anti-immigrant comments — has pushed to end birthright citizenship in the US long before Donald Trump even became president.



Since 2011, King has led efforts in Congress to push for removing citizenship rights for the children of noncitizens born on American soil — a right that is guaranteed by the US Constitution.

King — who is up for reelection this November — is the lead author of HR 140, a bill that proposes to consider a baby born in the US for citizenship only if at least one of its parents is a US citizen or national, a lawful permanent resident, or an alien serving in the US army.

King has introduced the bill in every Congress since 2011, and most recently in March 2017. Each time, the bill dies in the Subcommittee on Immigration and Border Security as the Republican leaders never take it up.

On Tuesday, as King's hardline immigration rhetoric was endorsed by Trump, who said that he planned to sign an executive order intending to end birthright citizenship in the US.

"It was always told to me that you needed a constitutional amendment. Guess what? You don't," Trump said in an interview with Axios News. "You can definitely do it with an Act of Congress. But now they're saying I can do it just with an executive order."



Trump didn't specify who told him this. King, who recently met with Trump at the White House, wrote a column in 2015 titled, "Ending birthright citizenship does not require a constitutional amendment."

Most legal experts believe this is inaccurate. Even if Trump signs the executive order, it will likely end up in court and the Supreme Court has made a clear ruling on the right of citizenship for those born in the US.

However, King — who has said things like "We can't restore our civilization with somebody else's babies" — was "very happy" that his legislation "will soon be adopted by the White House as national policy."

