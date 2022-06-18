Seven Crew Members Of "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" Were Arrested Inside The US Capitol

Seven production members filming a comedy segment for CBS' The Late Show With Stephen Colbert inside the US Capitol building were arrested on Thursday night, police said Friday.

The production team of Triumph the Insult Comic Dog — a puppet voiced by comedian and former Saturday Night Live writer Robert Smigel — were at the Capitol on Wednesday and Thursday to record interviews with members of Congress for their segment, CBS said in a statement to BuzzFeed News.

The interviews were authorized and pre-arranged through the members' aides, the statement said. Smigel has been covering the ongoing public hearings by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.

"After leaving the members’ offices on their last interview of the day, the production team stayed to film stand-ups and other final comedy elements in the halls when they were detained by Capitol Police," CBS said.

Neither CBS nor the police identified the production members who were arrested.