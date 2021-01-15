Boarded-Up Windows, National Guard Troops, WFH: States Are Bracing For Violent Pro-Trump Mobs

Washington National Guard troops surround the Washington state Capitol as the Legislature opens the 2021 session in Olympia on Jan. 11.

State capitals across the country are steeling themselves against possible attacks from violent pro-Trump mobs ahead of the presidential inauguration on Jan. 20, by deploying hundreds of National Guard troops, building security fences around their capitol buildings, barricading windows, closing statehouses and roads, and holding online legislative sessions.

Governors have beefed up security measures at statehouses, fearing a repeat of last week’s bloodshed at the US Capitol where a frenzied mob — incited by President Donald Trump’s dangerous lies about the election — broke through barricades, attacked police, and rampaged through the halls of Congress, forcing lawmakers to go into hiding.

The scale of the Jan. 6 riot, which targeted high-profile members of Congress and Vice President Mike Pence, raised significant security concerns for one of the most important government buildings and provoked fear of similar attacks at state capitols.

The FBI this week warned that “armed protests” involving extremists were being planned in all 50 states in the days leading up to Joe Biden’s inauguration, the Associated Press reported.

Authorities in the nation’s capital said Friday that they are establishing a “robust and hardened perimeter” around the White House, the Capitol, the National Mall, and other areas of downtown DC, along with stationing at least 15,000 National Guard troops and around 4,000 law enforcement officers ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The Secret Service will establish a "green zone" in downtown Washington over the weekend, involving multiple street and train station closures as well as parking, pedestrian, and traffic restrictions.

At a press conference Friday, a Secret Service official acknowledged that because of the fortified perimeter around downtown DC there was “potential for people to go elsewhere, whether it is back to their state capitals or to other parts of the city.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday authorized 1,000 National Guard personnel to protect the state Capitol and other critical infrastructure among other security measures ahead of the presidential inauguration.

“In light of events in our nation’s capital last week, California is taking important steps to protect public safety at the State Capitol, and across the state,” Newsom said in a statement. Federal, state, and local officials were working together “to ensure those disgraceful actions are not repeated here,” he said.

Authorities installed a 6-foot chain-link fence around the state Capitol in Sacramento. The state is also working with social media companies to ensure that their platforms are not used by domestic terrorists and hate groups to organize or spread disinformation, Newsom said.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday ordered state employees to work remotely on Jan. 20, because of the “level of tension in the country," the AP reported. State employees in Arizona have also been encouraged to work from home, the Arizona Republic reported. The National Guard is on call in the state and a chain-link fence was installed around the Capitol complex in Phoenix.