A Cop Was Found Not Guilty In The Fatal Shooting Of A Black Man In St. Louis

A judge on Friday found a former St. Louis police officer not guilty of first degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old black man in December 2011.



Jason Stockley had been charged for fatally shooting Anthony Lamar Smith, a drug suspect, five times following a high-speed car chase during which Stockley was heard saying, "We're killing this motherfucker, don't you know it."



He shot Smith 45 seconds after that, prosecutors said.



Stockley said he fired his weapon because he saw Smith reaching for a gun. However, a gun recovered from Smith's car only had Stockley's DNA on it, leading prosecutors to contend that the officer planted the gun in Smith's car.

Stockley waived his right to a jury trial leaving his fate to be determine by 22nd Judicial Circuit Judge Timothy Wilson despite prosecutors' objections.

In his ruling, Wilson wrote that "people say all kinds of things in the heat of the moment" and that Stockley's statement — "we're killing this motherfucker" — was ambiguous in the context of the situation.



"The Court does not believe that Stockley's conduct immediately following the end of the pursuit is consistent with the conduct of a person intentionally killing another person unlawfully," Wilson wrote.



He said that Stockley did not immediately shoot Smith after approaching his car, and that he only shot him 15 seconds after arriving at the driver's side. He also noted that Stockley's partner — Brian Bianchi — had warned Stockley that Smith had a gun.



Wilson ruled that that the prosecutor's contention that Stockley planted a gun in Smith's car was not supported by evidence because the gun was too big to hide and would not have fit in Stockley's pant pockets without being obvious.



The judge also referred to Smith as an "urban heroin dealer" and said that it would not be "an anomaly" for him to possess a gun.

After the verdict, protesters gathered outside the courthouse. Police initially said that the demonstrations were peaceful but later officers in riot gear clashed with protesters. One man was arrested and charged for damaging a police vehicle, a spokesperson for the St. Louis police department told BuzzFeed News.



Protesters told the Associated Press that police pepper-sprayed them without warning after they attempted to block a bus filled with officers. The police said that protesters were throwing water bottles at them.