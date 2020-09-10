A Third-Grade Teacher Has Died From The Coronavirus At 28

Last September, Demetria “Demi” Bannister — a third-grade teacher at Windsor Elementary School in Columbia, South Carolina — wrote and performed a song about the importance of coming to school that she set to the tune of “Old Town Road".

The song was a huge hit at the school where the popular 28-year-old teacher came to be known as “Windsor’s Songbird.”

This September, less than two weeks after she was at the school as part of her preparations to begin her third year of teaching the third grade, Bannister died of complications caused by the coronavirus.

Bannister was at the school on Aug. 28, which was the last workday for teachers before the school year began, Richland School District Two officials said. She started teaching her third-grade class virtually from her home on Aug. 31. Bannister then tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 4 and died three days later.

The school district said that it was sharing information about Bannister’s death with permission from her parents “who wish to remind others about the seriousness of this disease caused by the coronavirus.”

“I’m just hopeful that her death will be a reminder to the public that this coronavirus is mean, it’s nasty, it does not discriminate, and that it’s devastating,” Bannister’s uncle, Heyward Bannister, told BuzzFeed News. “It disrupts families’ lives.”

Heyward, 68, said that Bannister was always his favorite niece — “and I have many of them,” he added.

He could tell from when she was a child that Bannister was a “spirited person” who always wanted to nurture, care, and love others.

“She was a little bit of a prankster too… always getting my nieces and nephews in trouble,” Heyward recalled.

At first, Bannister considered becoming a healthcare professional, but “the blood kind of deterred her,” her uncle said.

When Bannister began her education career five years ago as a fifth-grade teacher at Windsor Elementary, Heyward knew it “was the perfect fit for her.”

“She had the temperament and the interest in elevating, cultivating, and molding young minds,” he said.