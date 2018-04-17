Here's The Sketch Of The Man Who Stormy Daniels Said Threatened Her To Keep Quiet About Her Relationship With Trump

Stormy Daniels released the composite sketch of the man she said threatened her to keep quiet about her relationship with Donald Trump in 2011.

The adult film star, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, released the sketch on The View on Tuesday.

Daniels had revealed details of the alleged threat during her 60 Minutes interview last month. She said that a few weeks after she did an interview with In Touch magazine divulging details of her alleged affair with Trump, a man approached her in a Las Vegas parking lot and told her to “leave Trump alone” and “forget the story.”

Daniels told The View that the man who threatened her was "sort of well-dressed" and "nothing about him alarmed me" at first.

"I really thought he was someone's husband that was not wanting to be in whatever his wife was doing," she said, referring to the fitness class she was about to take.

She said that as she walked around her car, she dropped a toy belonging to her infant daughter, who was in car.

"I stuck the toy in my mouth and he walked up behind me and I saw his reflection. I turned around and I thought he was going to say, 'do you know where the such-and-such class is or whatever building,' and he had his hands in his pocket and looked at my daughter and I remember him saying, 'That's a beautiful little girl, it would be a shame if something happened to her mom. Forget about this story, leave Mr. Trump alone.'"

Daniels said the man's face is "burned in my memory." She later added that she thought he was "sort of handsome."

She said that she didn't approach the police because then she would have been forced to reveal to the police department, and the world, that "I had sex with Donald Trump." She also said that she was scared because it was "expressly what he told me not to do."

"Honestly I was just afraid and I didn't want everyone to know," she said, adding that she told family members, two friends, and people she worked with about the alleged threat at the time.

She said that fear also prompted her to sign the "hush" agreement with Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, in the weeks before the presidential campaign.

Cohen has denied that he sent the man Daniels said threatened her. Trump has denied knowing about the hush agreement between Cohen and Daniels.

Cohen is currently under criminal investigation. Federal agents recently raided his office, home, and hotel.