Sinead O'Connor Found Safe After Reported Missing In Chicago Suburb

The singer was unaccounted for until Monday afternoon after leaving her home for a bicycle ride Sunday morning, police said.

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Last updated on May 16, 2016, at 3:20 p.m. ET

Posted on May 16, 2016, at 1:03 p.m. ET

Irish singer Sinead O'Connor was found safe on Monday after she was reported missing in a Chicago suburb and police issued a well-being check notice.

O'Connor left the Wilmette area for a bicycle ride at 6 a.m. Sunday, police told BuzzFeed News. She was found safe around 1:45 p.m. Monday, police said.

Police said a caller had expressed concern for the singer's well-being. After she was located Monday afternoon, she was no longer considered an endangered missing person, police said.

The department would not elaborate on the circumstances of the case.

O'Connor had allegedly posted a suicide note on Facebook in November.

Source tells BuzzFeed News Irish singer Sinead O'Connor is OK after posting suicide note on Facebook
David Mack @davidmackau

Source tells BuzzFeed News Irish singer Sinead O'Connor is OK after posting suicide note on Facebook

And she was recently sued for defamation by comedian Arsenio Hall after she accused him of supplying drugs to Prince, who died in April.

