Sinead O'Connor Found Safe After Reported Missing In Chicago Suburb

The singer was unaccounted for until Monday afternoon after leaving her home for a bicycle ride Sunday morning, police said.

Irish singer Sinead O'Connor was found safe on Monday after she was reported missing in a Chicago suburb and police issued a well-being check notice.

O'Connor left the Wilmette area for a bicycle ride at 6 a.m. Sunday, police told BuzzFeed News. She was found safe around 1:45 p.m. Monday, police said.

Police said a caller had expressed concern for the singer's well-being. After she was located Monday afternoon, she was no longer considered an endangered missing person, police said.

The department would not elaborate on the circumstances of the case.