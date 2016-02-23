Shooting And Fire In A Phoenix Home Leaves Family Of Five Dead, Including Gunman

A gunman and four of his family members, including a child, were killed after he shot them and set the house on fire.

A gunman shot and killed four family members, including a child, inside of a Phoenix home Tuesday. The gunman who, during his rampage, set the house on fire and fired shots at police, was also dead, police confirmed to BuzzFeed News.

Police said the three family members who died in the attack were all adults and that the gunman was also down. A child, who was hospitalized with injuries, also died, officials said.



Police and firefighters rushed to the home and tried to help the victims inside, while the gunman, who is the son and brother of the victims, fired off shots at cops, according to the AP. First responders were able to remove two victims, who were then taken to the hospital.

A motive for the violence was not immediately known and the identity of the victims has not been released.

