Shooting And Fire In A Phoenix Home Leaves Family Of Five Dead, Including Gunman

A gunman and four of his family members, including a child, were killed after he shot them and set the house on fire.

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Tasneem Nashrulla

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on February 23, 2016, at 10:52 a.m. ET

Posted on February 23, 2016, at 10:25 a.m. ET

A gunman shot and killed four family members, including a child, inside of a Phoenix home Tuesday. The gunman who, during his rampage, set the house on fire and fired shots at police, was also dead, police confirmed to BuzzFeed News.

2nd alarm fire and mass shooting at 47th Ave &amp; Cactus @FOX10Phoenix #fox10phoenix
Christine Goodfriend @GoodfriendC

2nd alarm fire and mass shooting at 47th Ave &amp; Cactus @FOX10Phoenix #fox10phoenix

Police said the three family members who died in the attack were all adults and that the gunman was also down. A child, who was hospitalized with injuries, also died, officials said.

Police and firefighters rushed to the home and tried to help the victims inside, while the gunman, who is the son and brother of the victims, fired off shots at cops, according to the AP. First responders were able to remove two victims, who were then taken to the hospital.

A motive for the violence was not immediately known and the identity of the victims has not been released.

An emotional Trent Crump giving the heartbreaking update on 3 people shot &amp; killed by their family member.
Dylan A. Abrams @DylanAbrams92

An emotional Trent Crump giving the heartbreaking update on 3 people shot &amp; killed by their family member.

Firefighters battled the flames in the home and after the blaze appeared to be under control, it flared up again. The firefighters were pictured standing on top of the roof as flames consumed the home.


Here's picture of front of home of active shooting scene #abc15
Katie Conner @KatieJConner

Here's picture of front of home of active shooting scene #abc15

This is a developing story. Please follow BuzzFeed News for updates.

