Police Are Investigating After The Family Of A 25-Year-Old Woman Say That A "Pro-Choice" Suicide Website Encouraged Her To Kill Herself

"This is not free speech," the mother of Shawn Shatto told BuzzFeed News. "This is murder. Someone needs to be held liable."

Facebook Shawn Shatto

Police in Pennsylvania are investigating the death of a 25-year-old woman after her family alleged that members of an online suicide forum provided her with instructions and encouragement to kill herself. Shawn Shatto, whose family said she struggled with anxiety and severe depression, killed herself on May 22. After going through her phone's browser history, her family found Shatto's posts on a website which claims to be a "pro-choice" forum to "discuss mental illness and suicide from the perspective of suicidal people." Her family discovered that members of the forum gave Shatto advice on how to die, as well as encouragement when she posted details of her plan. Shatto's mother, Jacqueline Bieber, took screenshots of her daughter's now-deleted thread on the forum and shared some of them on her Facebook page. "She lost her life to darkness but she did so in a way with the HELP of darkness," Bieber wrote in a Facebook post. "I never knew she was going to a place like this or that it even existed. But I wanted to bring awareness to people." The screenshots appear to show that Shatto — who went by another username on the forum — wrote a thread on May 22 describing the method she would use to kill herself. "Also I feel bad because my mom is just down the hall from me," Shatto wrote in one post on the forum. A forum member replied to her post expressing doubts about whether Shatto's plan would work. "I'm not 100% this will work because your mother is down the hall," the user wrote. "If she hears noises coming from your room, she will come in and will call an ambulance if you're in a bad way. I'm not trying to stop you, im just saying," the member added. In her last post on the forum, Shatto wrote, "I'm fucking terrified." Other members then wished her luck and success, according to the screenshots. "Hope it goes smoothly... good luck to you," one member replied to Shatto. Another said, "wish you success."

"Safe travels, and I hope you find peace," a user replied. "goodluck. I hope your journey is peaceful," another member said. Authorities are now analyzing the "digital evidence" surrounding Shatto's death to "determine if a criminal act occurred," Newberry Township Police Chief Steven Lutz told BuzzFeed News on Friday.

Police are examining the way Shatto accessed websites and are looking into her texts messages and other content on her electronic devices, Lutz said. Lutz said that his department is working in conjunction with the district attorney's office to see if there are any criminal statutes in Pennsylvania that would apply to the allegations against the website made by Shatto's family.

Facebook Shawn Shatto

A spokesperson for the York County District Attorney's office said they could not comment on ongoing investigations. Lutz said that the police's investigation was not focused on a single forum. He said that authorities had to first verify the screenshots provided by Shatto's family. Authorities were trying to determine whether Shatto was being allegedly "coached" or "coaxed" by someone else and whether she was getting her information from other sources. "She could have had multiple conversations on forums, apps, texts messages on her cell phone," Lutz said. "We can't look narrow-mindedly at a single forum." However, Shatto's family said it is determined to raise awareness about the dangers of such online suicide forums. "This is not free speech," an emotional Bieber told BuzzFeed News on Friday. "This is murder. Someone needs to be held liable." Shatto's obituary said she would be remembered for her "kind hearted nature, gentle soul, artistic talent, passion for music, and love for anime and Harry Potter." "She enjoyed science fiction and fantasy, which allowed her an escape from a world that could be cruel and damaging at times, particularly when suffering from anxiety and severe depression," the obituary said. Shatto had attended Harrisburg Area Community College and studied science at Penn State Harrisburg. She was employed at an Amazon warehouse at the time of her death. Bieber said that Shatto had been diagnosed with depression and social anxiety after she began her first year of college. Six months ago Shatto seemed to be improving and had even mentioned moving out of the family's home and finding her own apartment, her mother said. But in the last two months, "it just went downhill again," Bieber said. Shatto was constantly in her room and on her phone. "She was just looking at that," Bieber said referring to the suicide forum which Shatto became a member of in April. "The darkness of the website sucked her in."

Facebook Shawn Shatto and Jacqueline Bieber