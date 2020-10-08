The Second Presidential Debate Will Be Virtual, But Trump Said He Won't Participate

The Commission on Presidential Debates announced Thursday that the second debate will be "virtual" amid concerns about the president's recent COVID-19 diagnosis — but Trump said he won't do it.

Minutes after the announcement, Trump told Fox Business, "I'm not going to waste my time on a virtual debate."

"That's not what debating is all about you sit behind a computer and do a debate it's ridiculous," Trump said. He also said accused the CPD of "trying to protect Biden."

The October 15 debate will be virtual "to protect the health and safety" of those involved, the commission said in a statement. The candidates would participate from separate remote locations while the moderator will be located at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County in Miami, Florida.

The Biden campaign agreed to the debate's new format.

"Vice President Biden looks forward to speaking directly to the American people and comparing his plan for bringing the country together and building back better with Donald Trump's failed leadership on the coronavirus that has thrown the strong economy he inherited into the worst downturn since the Great Depression," deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said in a statement.

Speaking to Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo on Thursday, Trump said he didn't like the idea of virtual debates because "they cut you off whenever they want."

During the first chaotic debate, Trump repeatedly interrupted Biden and launched personal attacks against his opponent while disregarding the moderator’s directions against interrupting and limiting his responses to two minutes.



The Trump campaign said Thursday that instead of doing a virtual debate, the president would "do a rally instead."

"President Trump will have posted multiple negative tests prior to the debate, so there is no need for this unilateral decision," Bill Stepien, Trump's campaign manager, said in a statement.

Stepien also referred to the debate commission as "swamp monsters."



"The safety of all involved can easily be achieved without canceling a chance for voters to see both candidates go head to head," Stepien said. "We’ll pass on this sad excuse to bail out Joe Biden and do a rally instead."