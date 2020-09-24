A Seattle Cop Was Caught On Video Rolling His Bicycle Over A Fallen Person's Head During Breonna Taylor Protests

The Seattle Office of Police Accountability has requested a criminal investigation into the officer's actions.

CJTV Media / Via youtube.com

The Seattle Office of Police Accountability has asked for a criminal investigation to be conducted after a video showed a Seattle police officer rolling his bicycle over the head and neck of a person lying on the ground during Breonna Taylor protests in the city on Wednesday night. Widespread protests broke out in Seattle and across the nation over the lack of charges against the Louisville police officers involved in killing 26-year-old Taylor in Kentucky. The footage, which was widely shared on social media, was from a Facebook Live video of the Seattle protests taken by independent livestream journalist CJ Halliburton.

Police officer in Seattle rolls their bike over a fallen protester's head

The video shows a line of Seattle bike officers charging toward protesters. One of the officers walks his bicycle toward a person lying down on the street. It is unclear if the person on the ground was injured at the time.

The video shows the officer rolling both tires of his bicycle over the head and neck of the fallen protester. The officer then slams his bicycle into another protester while two other officers behind him crouch toward the man on the ground. Joey Wieser, who also witnessed the incident, shared his video on Facebook, saying, "I just watched a #SeattlePolice officer run over a protester‘s head with a bicycle tonight. And for no apparent reason other than to be cruel."

In the video, Wieser is heard yelling, "That officer ran over that person's head with their bicycle wheel."