Rudy Giuliani Basically Screamed At Everyone At The Republican Convention
"Why is Rudy Giuliani screaming at me?" —Everyone
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani gave a speech at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, on Monday night.
And he was very, VERY excited about Donald Trump.
In fact, he was a little too excited.
His fiery speech drew some interesting comparisons.
Poor Rudy got so caught up in his speech that he mixed up his top from his bottom.
But literally everyone had the same question:
Yup.
WORD.
Rudy. STOP SCREAMING.
It's only night one, Rudy.
Bro, you know how mics work right?
Twitter went in on Screaming Rudy.
It was "The Scream" of 2016.
"ARE WE CRAZY?!?!?!" —Exact quote from Giuliani's speech
Giuliani is everyone's crazy uncle.
Or a crazy guy on the train.
Rudy Guilian-bee
He was definitely persuasive.
So persuasive that in fact...
Thank you, RNC, for delivering Screaming Rudy. What a gift. And it was only night one!
