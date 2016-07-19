BuzzFeed News

Rudy Giuliani Basically Screamed At Everyone At The Republican Convention

Rudy Giuliani Basically Screamed At Everyone At The Republican Convention

"Why is Rudy Giuliani screaming at me?" —Everyone

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Tasneem Nashrulla

Posted on July 19, 2016, at 10:22 a.m. ET

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani gave a speech at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, on Monday night.

And he was very, VERY excited about Donald Trump.

youtube.com

In fact, he was a little too excited.

Rudy Giuliani never sounded anywhere near this excited about his own presidential campaign.
Binyamin Appelbaum @BCAppelbaum

Rudy Giuliani never sounded anywhere near this excited about his own presidential campaign.

Rudy still looking for a state he can win in the 2008 primaries
Chris Cillizza @TheFix

Rudy still looking for a state he can win in the 2008 primaries

His fiery speech drew some interesting comparisons.

Rudy Giuliani really nailing this King Lear audition
Richard Lawson @rilaws

Rudy Giuliani really nailing this King Lear audition

Rudy Giuliani is going full Network monologue
Gideon Resnick @GideonResnick

Rudy Giuliani is going full Network monologue

Rudy giving off a little bit of a bath salts zombie vibe here.
pourmecoffee @pourmecoffee

Rudy giving off a little bit of a bath salts zombie vibe here.

Poor Rudy got so caught up in his speech that he mixed up his top from his bottom.

Holy shit, poor Rudy doesn't know what top, bottom or middle mean.
Guy Endore-Kaiser @GuyEndoreKaiser

Holy shit, poor Rudy doesn't know what top, bottom or middle mean.

But literally everyone had the same question:

Why is Rudy Giuliani screaming at me?
Marc Lippincott @marclippincott

Why is Rudy Giuliani screaming at me?

Yup.

Rudy is straight up screaming.
Emily Cahn @CahnEmily

Rudy is straight up screaming.

WORD.

Giuliani is literally screaming his speech.
Sean Sullivan @WaPoSean

Giuliani is literally screaming his speech.

Rudy. STOP SCREAMING.

Rudy. STOP SCREAMING.
Jeanine Tesori @JeanineTesori

Rudy. STOP SCREAMING.

It's only night one, Rudy.

Wait, i know im old but rudy is screaming a lot right now...i cant reach the remote fast enuf....simmer down...its nite one....
Kathleen Madigan @kathleenmadigan

Wait, i know im old but rudy is screaming a lot right now...i cant reach the remote fast enuf....simmer down...its nite one....

Bro, you know how mics work right?

Rudy Giuliani. U know how mics work right? U dont need to scream this loud bro.
umi 우미 @watermelonumi

Rudy Giuliani. U know how mics work right? U dont need to scream this loud bro.

That seemed like a pent-up primal scream from Giuliani, who has imagined himself president since high school.
Andrew Kirtzman @andrewkirtzman

That seemed like a pent-up primal scream from Giuliani, who has imagined himself president since high school.

Twitter went in on Screaming Rudy.

Live look at Rudy Giuliani's speech https://t.co/1KdFUtwxjl
(((Harry Enten))) @ForecasterEnten

Live look at Rudy Giuliani's speech https://t.co/1KdFUtwxjl

@ForecasterEnten
(((Jimes Tooper))) @SpaceAvian

@ForecasterEnten

It was "The Scream" of 2016.

Sure, everyone's talking about Trump's wife's speech, but Giuliani also clearly stole from The Scream... #RNC2016
Brian Gallagher @GallagherMW

Sure, everyone's talking about Trump's wife's speech, but Giuliani also clearly stole from The Scream... #RNC2016

Giuliani looks like he's about scream Mariah Carey's greatest hits. #RNCinCLE
Ian Proegler @ianproegler

Giuliani looks like he's about scream Mariah Carey's greatest hits. #RNCinCLE

Rudy Giuliani getting off on screaming "radical Islamic terrorism." #RNC2016
francesca fiorentini @franifio

Rudy Giuliani getting off on screaming "radical Islamic terrorism." #RNC2016

"My diaper is itchy!!" - Rudy Giuliani
rob delaney @robdelaney

"My diaper is itchy!!" - Rudy Giuliani

"ARE WE CRAZY?!?!?!" —Exact quote from Giuliani's speech

"ARE WE CRAZY!???" - Giuliani asks crowd redundantly. #RNCinCLE
Baratunde @baratunde

"ARE WE CRAZY!???" - Giuliani asks crowd redundantly. #RNCinCLE

Giuliani is everyone's crazy uncle.

#Giuliani is what happens when you wake your crazy uncle from nap!
S.K.P @happyloner

#Giuliani is what happens when you wake your crazy uncle from nap!

Or a crazy guy on the train.

I've heard this exact Giuliani speech from a crazy guy on the train.
Ben Finfer @BenFinfer

I've heard this exact Giuliani speech from a crazy guy on the train.

Rudy Guilian-bee

Rudy Guilian-bee #RNCinCLE
Mike Murphy @mcwm

Rudy Guilian-bee #RNCinCLE

He was definitely persuasive.

Rudy is very persuasive
Judd Legum @JuddLegum

Rudy is very persuasive

So persuasive that in fact...

Rudy Giuliani is going to be the new running mate for Trump by the end of his speech.
Sopan Deb @SopanDeb

Rudy Giuliani is going to be the new running mate for Trump by the end of his speech.

Thank you, RNC, for delivering Screaming Rudy. What a gift. And it was only night one!

Rudy watching Melania Trump's speech.
LOLGOP @LOLGOP

Rudy watching Melania Trump's speech.

BuzzBot is collecting stories from the Republican National Convention. Tells us yours.

