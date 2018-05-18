Here's What We Know About Dimitrios Pagourtzis, The Suspected Santa Fe High School Shooter

The 17-year-old is suspected of killing 10 people at Santa Fe High School in Texas.

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office said he has been booked into the Galveston County Jail.

Pagourtzis is being held without bond on charges of capital murder and aggravated assault against a public servant, according to Galveston County Judge Mark Henry.

The suspect had information contained in journals on his computer and cellphones that indicated that he "wanted to commit the shooting" and also wanted to kill himself afterward, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday.

Pagourtzis admitted to shooting multiple people with "the intent on killing people" in an interview with police, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in court.

"Dimitrios advised he did not shoot students he did like so he could have his story told," the affidavit said.

The shooter gave himself up because he didn't have the "courage" to kill himself after the shooting, Abbott said.

He used a .38-caliber revolver and a shotgun that belonged to his father, Abbott said. Authorities did not know if the father was aware that his son had taken the weapons.

Santa Fe Independent School District police said explosive devices were found at the school and off campus, including at a home and in a vehicle. And bomb squads spent much of the day carefully searching two residences believed to be associated with the suspect.

At the same time, investigators were struggling to find any signs that could have foreshadowed the level of violence seen Friday.

"One of the frustrating things in the early status of this case, unlike Parkland and Sutherland Springs, there were not those type of warning signs," Abbott said. "We have what are often categorized as red flag warnings."

"Here the red flag warnings were either nonexistent or imperceptible. There is on his Facebook page a T-shirt that says 'Born to Kill,'" the governor continued. "But as far as investigations by law enforcement agencies, as far as arrests or confrontation with law enforcement, as far as having a criminal history, he has none. His slate is pretty clean."

The mother of one of the victims, 16-year-old Shana Fisher, said she believed her daughter was intentionally targeted by Pagourtzi, the Associated Press reported.

Sadie Rodriguez told BuzzFeed News via Facebook that Shana had problems with the suspect in the four months leading up to the shooting.

"He kept making advances on her and she repeatedly told him no," Rodriguez said. "He continued to get more aggressive."

Rodriguez said the suspect was an ex-boyfriend of her daughter's best friend. Her daughter "finally stood up to him" and "embarrassed him in class" just last week.

"A week later he opens fire on everyone," Rodriguez said.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told CNN that, as opposed to most other mass shootings, authorities had access to a live suspect in their quest to determine a motive.

"What’s nice as far as finding motive, we have a live suspect and so many of these cases, these people are, they don’t end up coming out alive," he said. "You have to wonder about this for the rest of your life. That is one good part."

The family issued a statement the next day offering condolences to the victims.

The family said they were "as shocked and confused as anyone else" about what happened, adding that, "what we have learned from media reports seems incompatible with the boy we love."

A man who answered a phone at a number associated with the suspect's family's residence on Friday declined to comment to BuzzFeed News.

Pagourtzis's social media profile offered a glimpse into his life.