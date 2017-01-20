BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Say Goodbye To The Obamas

news

Say Goodbye To The Obamas

The Obamas left the Capitol as former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama.

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Headshot of Tasneem Nashrulla

Tasneem Nashrulla

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 20, 2017, at 12:54 p.m. ET

video-cdn.buzzfeed.com

Former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama got into their chopper and left the Capitol after Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

According to reports, the Obamas, along with daughters Malia and Sasha, are flying out of Washington, DC, to Palm Springs, California, for a post-presidential holiday right after the ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT