Say Goodbye To The Obamas

Former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama got into their chopper and left the Capitol after Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

According to reports, the Obamas, along with daughters Malia and Sasha, are flying out of Washington, DC, to Palm Springs, California, for a post-presidential holiday right after the ceremony.