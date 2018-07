People Are Calling Out This Republican For Crowdfunding His Medical Bills After He Slammed Obamacare

Sassy, who said his first name is Alex, would not provide full real name to BuzzFeed News.

This is Twitter user Sassy Gay Republican, a 21-year-old pizza delivery driver and Donald Trump supporter from Arizona. He says his Twitter account exists "because #Democrats & the #LGBT community fail to recognize a large number of gay conservatives."

He uses his Twitter account to frequently complain about Democrats forcing people to pay for health insurance, likely referring to the " individual mandate " in Obamacare.

In March, he complained that as a "young adult in perfect health" he was being "forced to pay for insurance I don't want and likely won't need."

On Sept. 12, Sassy tweeted a photo of a damaged car, saying that he got into a three-vehicle accident in Mesa, Arizona.

On Sept. 14, Sassy started a fundraising page to pay for his medical expenses, saying that the hospital didn't accept his insurance and that he couldn't afford the bill with his income as a pizza delivery driver.

"The hospital was a given, & the bill will likely be in the thousands (they didn't accept my insurance)," he wrote on the fundraising page.

Sassy told BuzzFeed News over Twitter DM on Thursday that workers' compensation insurance eventually paid for his hospital bill, including X-rays, shots, and his stay. He added his injuries included, "burns on my hips and some bruising on my thighs chest, and chest."

He told BuzzFeed News he would use the crowdsourced funds possible physical therapy — which he said his health insurance company isn't paying for — "any other potential surprise bills," and for future hospital checkups or doctors visits.

"For those of you who follow my story on Twitter, you know how open I am about my life, & whenever I need help, I always ask," he wrote on the fundraising page. "There's always some guilt for me asking, but right now, I really don't have a choice."