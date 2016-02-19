San Jose Cop Fired Over Racially Charged Tweets Is Reinstated

Officer Phillip White, whose tweets threatened and mocked #ICantBreathe and #BlackLivesMatter protesters on Twitter, was reinstated by an independent arbitrator.

Officer Phillip White, a 20-year veteran of the San Jose Police Department, was terminated after his tweets from 2014, first reported by BuzzFeed News, appeared to mock and threaten demonstrators protesting police brutality and killings.

An independent arbitrator reinstated White as a San Jose police officer. White, who was involved in anti-gang programs for youth before being fired, has now been assigned administrative duties and will assist with the department's body camera roll out.

"While the City and Department disagree with the Arbitrator's conclusion, we respect the process and will move forward with reinstatement," Acting Chief of Police Eddie Garcia said in a statement.

Garcia said that state law permits officers, including those who have been dismissed, to participate in binding arbitration which determines whether there is just cause for the discipline imposed by the city.