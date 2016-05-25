BuzzFeed News

Sorry, Paul Ryan Still Has No Plans To Endorse Donald Trump

Sorry, Paul Ryan Still Has No Plans To Endorse Donald Trump

Trump's campaign said he will. Ryan's people say nope.

By Tasneem Nashrulla and Tarini Parti

Tasneem Nashrulla

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Tarini Parti

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on May 25, 2016, at 1:06 p.m. ET

Posted on May 25, 2016, at 10:14 a.m. ET

Once again, it's time to ask ourselves that elusive question: Is Paul Ryan endorsing Donald Trump?

"Senior-level" Trump campaign sources told ABC News Wednesday that the House Speaker will soon be endorsing the presumptive Republican presidential nominee.

GREAT!

But then, a spokesperson for Ryan said, "There's no update and we've not told the Trump campaign to expect an endorsement."

Speaking to reporters, Ryan later said, "I have not made a decision. Nothing has changed from that perspective and we're still having production conversations."

When pressed on timing of the endorsement, he said: "I've got nothing more to add."

Ryan said that his staff talked to Trump's virtually everyday. Asked what Trump should apologize for, Ryan said, "I'm not going to litigate this stuff."

Responding to speculation that the Trump campaign was trying to pressure him to endorse, Ryan said, "I don't worry about that stuff. I've been around for a long time — none of that stuff really gets to me."

SAD!

Shortly after denying the reports, Ryan released a campaign-style video, denouncing "bitterness" in politics, stressing on the need to be "inclusive" and saying that "Republicans lose personality contests anyway."

I've not seen the kind of bitterness in our politics like we have today, &amp; I've got to say, I think it's both sides. https://t.co/FsthtCngiz
Paul Ryan @SpeakerRyan

I've not seen the kind of bitterness in our politics like we have today, &amp; I've got to say, I think it's both sides. https://t.co/FsthtCngiz

A representative for Trump did not respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.

