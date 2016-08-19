Ryan Lochte Apologizes For Rio "Robbery" Story

Matt Hazlett / Getty Images

The US Olympic swimmer and his teammates became embroiled in an international controversy after they claimed to have been robbed at gunpoint during a night out in Rio. However, police discredited their account, saying that Lochte and his teammates got into a confrontation with a security guard after they trashed a gas station's bathroom after leaving a party. Lochte behaved so erratically that the guard, an off-duty police officer, was forced to pull a gun on him, according to Rio officials. The guards then demanded money from Lochte and his teammates to pay for damages in cash.

Lochte, 32, and Jimmy Feigen, 26, were indicted by Brazilian authorities for falsely reporting a crime. Lochte returned to the US Monday, two days before the indictment was issued. Feigen agreed to make a charitable donation of nearly $11,000 in order to be allowed to leave Brazil on Thursday.

Gunnar Bentz, 20, and Jack Conger, 21, were allowed to leave Brazil Thursday after providing statements to law enforcement about the alleged robbery.