Trump Says This Is The First He's Hearing About Russian Hacking But Nope

The DNC and a cybersecurity firm said that Russian government hackers had breached the computer networks of the DNC and that they targeted Hillary Clinton and Trump, the Washington Post first reported in June.

CrowdStrike, the cybersecurity firm the DNC called on to respond to the breach, said they identified "two separate Russian intelligence-affiliated adversaries" present in the DNC network in May.

"Both adversaries engage in extensive political and economic espionage for the benefit of the government of the Russian Federation and are believed to be closely linked to the Russian government’s powerful and highly capable intelligence services," CrowdStrike said.