Trump Says This Is The First He's Hearing About Russian Hacking But Nope

Trump Says This Is The First He's Hearing About Russian Hacking But Nope

Donald Trump on Monday questioned why the issue of Russia's alleged intervention in the US elections hadn't been brought up before the election.

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Tasneem Nashrulla

Posted on December 12, 2016, at 11:45 a.m. ET

President-Elect Donald Trump continued his tirade against the CIA on Monday following reports that the intelligence community believes Russia intervened in the US election to help Trump win.

Can you imagine if the election results were the opposite and WE tried to play the Russia/CIA card. It would be called conspiracy theory!

Trump also questioned why Russia's interference wasn't "brought up before election?"

Unless you catch "hackers" in the act, it is very hard to determine who was doing the hacking. Why wasn't this brought up before election?

Here are the times Russia's alleged interference was brought up before Election Day.

June 14: The Democratic National Committee (DNC) and security experts first accused Russia of hacking into the DNC's emails.

The DNC and a cybersecurity firm said that Russian government hackers had breached the computer networks of the DNC and that they targeted Hillary Clinton and Trump, the Washington Post first reported in June. CrowdStrike, the cybersecurity firm the DNC called on to respond to the breach, said they identified &quot;two separate Russian intelligence-affiliated adversaries&quot; present in the DNC network in May. &quot;Both adversaries engage in extensive political and economic espionage for the benefit of the government of the Russian Federation and are believed to be closely linked to the Russian government’s powerful and highly capable intelligence services,&quot; CrowdStrike said.

The DNC and a cybersecurity firm said that Russian government hackers had breached the computer networks of the DNC and that they targeted Hillary Clinton and Trump, the Washington Post first reported in June.

CrowdStrike, the cybersecurity firm the DNC called on to respond to the breach, said they identified "two separate Russian intelligence-affiliated adversaries" present in the DNC network in May.

"Both adversaries engage in extensive political and economic espionage for the benefit of the government of the Russian Federation and are believed to be closely linked to the Russian government’s powerful and highly capable intelligence services," CrowdStrike said.

July 24: Hillary Clinton's campaign manager said that Russia was releasing hacked emails to help Trump win the election.

"Experts are telling us that Russian state actors broke into the DNC, stole these emails, and other experts are now saying that the Russians are releasing these emails for the purpose of actually helping Donald Trump,” Robby Mook told CNN.

“I don’t think it’s coincidental that these e-mails were released on the eve of our convention here, and that’s disturbing, and I think we need to be concerned about that.”

“If the Russians in fact had these emails," he said, "I don’t think it’s very coincidental that they are being released at this time to create maximum damage on Hillary Clinton and to help Donald Trump.”

July 26: Intelligence officials told the White House they had "high confidence" that the Russian government was responsible for the DNC hack.

Citing federal officials, the New York Times reported that American intelligence agencies had told the White House they had "high confidence" that Russia was behind the theft of emails from the DNC.

July 27: Trump urged Russia to hack Clinton's emails, saying, "Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing."

Trump Expressly Asks Russia To Hack Clinton’s Emails https://t.co/PPKqIPXFVm

“I think you will probably be rewarded mightily by our press," Trump said at a rally after reports that the intelligence agencies had linked Russia to the DNC hack. "Let’s see if that happens. That will be next.”

The next day, Trump walked back his comments, saying he was being "sarcastic" and did not know who was responsible for the hack.

“They have no idea if it’s Russia, if it’s China, if it’s somebody else,” he said. “Who knows who it is?”

July 31: Hillary Clinton told Fox News that Russia intelligence services "hacked into the DNC."

"We know that Russian intelligence services, which are part of the Russian government, which is under the firm control of Vladimir Putin, hacked into the DNC,” Clinton said in a Fox News interview. “And we know that they arranged for a lot of those emails to be released.”

Sept. 5: Clinton again accused Russia of interfering with the US election, saying that the DNC hack — intended to influence the elections — was a "threat from an adversarial foreign power."

"We’ve never had a foreign adversarial power be already involved in our electoral process with the DNC hacks,” she said, citing intelligence reports linking Russia to the hacked emails. "We’ve never had the nominee of one of our major parties urging the Russians to hack more. So I am grateful that this is being taken seriously and I want everyone—Democrat, Republican, independent—to understand the real threat that this represents."

Oct. 7: The US Intelligence Community issued a statement saying it was "confident" that Russia was behind the hacked emails "intended to interfere with the US election process."

In a joint statement, the Department of Homeland Security and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence on Election Security said that they were cofident that the "Russian Government directed the recent compromises of e-mails from US persons and institutions, including from US political organizations."

The agencies said that the hacked emails on WikiLeaks and other sites were "consistent with the methods and motivations of Russia-directed efforts."

"These thefts and disclosures are intended to interfere with the US election process."

Oct 16: Trump's running mate and now Vice President-Elect Mike Pence, said "there's more and more evidence that implicates Russia" in the email hacks.

Here's Mike Pence on @MeetThePress on Oct. 16:https://t.co/2OJ8dtMbL0

During NBC's Meet the Press, Pence responded to a question of whether he believed the American intelligence agencies accusing Russia of hacking the DNC and Clinton campaign aides' emails.

"Well, I think there's more and more evidence that, that implicates Russia. And there should be serious consequences if--," Pence said. "Russia is violating the privacy and the security of the American people."

When asked why Trump refused to acknowledge Russia's involvement, Pence said, "Well Donald Trump and I believe we should follow the facts and America should stand strong and we should stand up for cybersecurity."

Oct. 19: During the third and final presidential debate, Clinton asked if Trump would admit and condemn "Russian espionage against Americans" and "make it clear that he will not have the help of Putin in in this election."

David Goldman / AP

During the debate, Clinton directly confronted Trump about his position on Russian's alleged interference in the elections.

Referring to the WikiLeaks emails, Clinton said the "Russian government has engaged in espionage against Americans."

"This has come from the highest levels of the Russian government, clearly, from Putin himself, in an effort, as 17 of our intelligence agencies have confirmed, to influence our election," Clinton said.

"So I actually think the most important question of this evening, Chris, is, finally, will Donald Trump admit and condemn that the Russians are doing this and make it clear that he will not have the help of Putin in in this election, that he rejects Russian espionage against Americans, which he actually encouraged in the past?" Clinton told the debate moderator, Chris Wallace. "Those are the questions we need answered. We've never had anything like this happen in any of our elections before."

