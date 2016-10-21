Three US States Rejected Russia's Trolly Request To Monitor The Elections

Remember, US intelligence officials have accused the Russian government of being behind the hacks that leaked damaging emails from the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's campaign staff as a way to influence and undermine the outcome.

Trump has publicly praised Vladimir Putin, and actively encouraged Russian hackers to gain access to and release Clinton's emails. He recently doubled down on his claims that the election is "rigged" and said that he would accept the results — if he won.

Officials for Oklahoma and Louisiana noted to BuzzFeed News that the date on the letter from the Russian Consulate General was incorrect as they received the letter in August, not September.

Officials for all three states said they rejected the request, but for different reasons. The rejections were picked up by Izvestia daily, a Kremlin-friendly news outlet, and later by RT, which is owned by the Kremlin.

Of course, Russia has it's own history of harassment and intimidation of election monitors.

In his response to Alexander Zakharov, Russia's Consul General in Houston, Oklahoma Secretary of State Chris Benge wrote that state law did not allow anyone other than voters, election officials, and members of the press to be present at a polling place.

While state law does allow candidates and recognized parties to designate "watchers," they are not allowed in the polling place while voting is underway, Bryan Dean, the Oklahoma State Election Board spokesman, told BuzzFeed News Friday.

"I hope that you are able to view the televised election process on November 8, 2016, as citizens of the United States select the country's next president," Benge said in his letter provided to BuzzFeed News. "It is truly an amazing system."