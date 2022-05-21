A 30-Year-Old Runner Died After Collapsing Near The Finish Line Of The Brooklyn Half Marathon
About a dozen other runners were transported to a hospital on a day where a heat advisory was issued for New York City.
A runner died after collapsing near the finish line of the Brooklyn Half Marathon in New York City on Saturday, authorities said.
The victim was identified as a 30-year-old man, police told the New York Times. He collapsed shortly before 9 a.m. local time on Ocean Parkway at Brighton Beach Avenue, close to the finish line of the 13.1 mile race, the Times reported.
The runner was transported to Coney Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead, a Fire Department spokesperson told BuzzFeed News.
At least six other runners were also transported to the hospital, three of whom had serious but non-life threatening injuries and three others with minor injuries, the FDNY said.
Authorities did not provide the cause of death for the victim, but organizers had urged runners to stay hydrated amid high levels of heat and humidity on Saturday.
New York City also issued a heat advisory between noon and 8 p.m. and officials warned that temperatures would be reaching up to the 90s.
Many cities across the Northeast witnessed high heat and humidity levels on Saturday as an unseasonal heat wave is expected to set record highs during the weekend.
This is the second time a runner has died at the Brooklyn Half Marathon since 2014, when a 31-year-old man died after collapsing at the finish line on the Coney Island Boardwalk.
