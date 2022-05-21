A 30-Year-Old Runner Died After Collapsing Near The Finish Line Of The Brooklyn Half Marathon

A runner died after collapsing near the finish line of the Brooklyn Half Marathon in New York City on Saturday, authorities said.

The victim was identified as a 30-year-old man, police told the New York Times. He collapsed shortly before 9 a.m. local time on Ocean Parkway at Brighton Beach Avenue, close to the finish line of the 13.1 mile race, the Times reported.

The runner was transported to Coney Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead, a Fire Department spokesperson told BuzzFeed News.

At least six other runners were also transported to the hospital, three of whom had serious but non-life threatening injuries and three others with minor injuries, the FDNY said.