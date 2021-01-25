Dominion Is Suing Rudy Giuliani For Spreading The "Big Lie" About Election Fraud

Rudy Giuliani at a news conference in the parking lot of Four Seasons Landscaping Company in Philadelphia on Nov. 27, 2020.

Dominion Voting Systems is suing Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, for $1.3 billion, for peddling lies about the company as part of his efforts to falsely claim that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump.

The defamation lawsuit filed Monday in Washington, DC, federal court, accuses Giuliani of manufacturing and spreading the "Big Lie," which "went viral and deceived millions of people into believing that Dominion had stolen their votes and fixed the election" in favor of Joe Biden.

"By the night of the election, Giuliani had devised a plan to simply assert, without evidence, the Big Lie that the election had been stolen," the lawsuit reads. "While some lies — little lies — flare up on social media and die with the next news cycle, the Big Lie was different. The harm to Dominion’s business and reputation is unprecedented and irreparable because of how fervently millions of people believe it. Indeed, hundreds of people believed the Big Lie about Dominion with such devotion that they took the fight from social media to the United States Capitol to #StopTheSteal."

The lawsuit alleges that Giuliani sought to profit from the "Big Lie"; he was reportedly paid $20,000 a day as Trump's lawyer and cashed in on it during his podcast where he spewed lies about the election while marketing gold coins, cigars, and supplements for achy joints.

The company said its employees were targeted with death threats and calls for imprisonment due to Giuliani's "viral disinformation campaign."

