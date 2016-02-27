Rubio Says Trump "Should Sue Whoever Did That To His Face"

The Republican presidential candidates are fighting for the "foundation" of the nation.

.@marcorubio slams @realDonaldTrump: "He's flying around on Hair Force One and tweeting" https://t.co/6OZtrfIwim https://t.co/dDo3Q0EA5B

At a campaign event in Georgia on Saturday, Marco Rubio hit back at Donald Trump's recent insults about his makeup and excessive sweat with barbs about the billionaire's hair, spray tan, and Twitter typos.

Here are some of Trump's digs at Rubio:

"You ought to see [Rubio] backstage. He was using a trowel to put on makeup. I will not say that he was trying to cover up his ears, I will not say that."

"He's a nervous Nellie. I watched him backstage. He's a mess, the guy's a total mess. I joked recently, could you imagine Putin sitting there waiting for a meeting, and Rubio walks in and he's totally drenched? I don't know what it is but I have never seen a human being sweat like this man sweats."

"I thought he was going to die. He was so scared, like a little frightened puppy."

"Lightweight Marco Rubio was working hard last night. The problem is, he is a choker, and once a choker, always a choker! Mr. Meltdown."