Rubio Says Trump "Should Sue Whoever Did That To His Face"
The Republican presidential candidates are fighting for the "foundation" of the nation.
At a campaign event in Georgia on Saturday, Marco Rubio hit back at Donald Trump's recent insults about his makeup and excessive sweat with barbs about the billionaire's hair, spray tan, and Twitter typos.
Responding to Trump's comments about Rubio putting on piles of makeup "with a trowel" during Friday's debate, the Florida senator told a cheering crowd, "You guys want to have a little fun today?"
Rubio continued:
"Well, last night he actually was pretty calm after I punched him around a little bit. I guess he's learning how to spell, somebody said here. But he's flying around on Hair Force One and tweeting.
So here's the one tweet he put out, he put out a picture of me having makeup put on me at the debate, which is amazing me to me, that a guy with the worst spray tan in America is attacking me for putting on makeup.
Donald Trump likes to sue people; he should sue whoever did that to his face."
The two candidates have been throwing a slew of insults at each other since they clashed Thursday in the last Republican debate before Super Tuesday, including jibes about wetting pants, drowning in sweat, and being frightened like a little puppy.
Here are some of Trump's digs at Rubio:
"You ought to see [Rubio] backstage. He was using a trowel to put on makeup. I will not say that he was trying to cover up his ears, I will not say that."
"He's a nervous Nellie. I watched him backstage. He's a mess, the guy's a total mess. I joked recently, could you imagine Putin sitting there waiting for a meeting, and Rubio walks in and he's totally drenched? I don't know what it is but I have never seen a human being sweat like this man sweats."
"I thought he was going to die. He was so scared, like a little frightened puppy."
"Lightweight Marco Rubio was working hard last night. The problem is, he is a choker, and once a choker, always a choker! Mr. Meltdown."
Here are Rubio's digs at Trump:
While reading Trump's misspelled tweets: "What does Donald Trump do when things go wrong? He takes to Twitter. I have them right here. Let's read some. You'll have fun. All right. Number one, here's the first one: 'Lightweight Marco Rubio was working hard last night.' This is true. 'The problem is he is a chocker. And once a chocker, always a choker.' I guess that's what he meant to say. He spelled choker C-H-O-K-E-R. Chocker."
"He called me Mr. Meltdown. Let me tell you something, last night in the debate, during one of the breaks — two of the breaks — he went backstage, he was having a meltdown. First he had this little makeup thing applying, like, makeup around his mustache because he had one of those sweat mustaches. Then, then, he asked for a full-length mirror. I don't know why, because the podium goes up to here. But he wanted a full-length mirror. Maybe to make sure his pants weren't wet — I don't know."
"How does this guy, not one tweet but three tweets, misspell words so badly? And I only reach two conclusions: Number one, that's how they spell those words at the Wharton School of Business. Or number two, just like at Trump Tower he must have hired foreign workers to do his tweets."
Politics is a brutal business.
