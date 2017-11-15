BuzzFeed News

Roy Moore's Lawyer Just Said Some Batshit Crazy Things While Defending Him On MSNBC

Trenton Garmon referred to MSNBC host Ali Velshi's "diverse background" while refuting allegations that Moore tried to date underage women.

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Posted on November 15, 2017, at 1:51 p.m. ET

In a giant what-the-actual-fuck moment, Roy Moore's attorney suggested that MSNBC host Ali Velshi's "diverse background" would help him understand why the Republican candidate for Senate from Alabama allegedly acted inappropriately with underage women.

Trenton Garmon, an attorney for Moore's Foundation for Moral Law, was on MSNBC Wednesday to defend Moore against several accusations that he tried to date underage women, and sexually assaulted a teenager in 1977, while he was in his thirties.

Moore has denied the allegations, and told Fox News' Sean Hannity that he didn't remember if he ever dated women in their teens.

"No, I don't remember that and I don't remember ever dating any girl without the permission of her mother," Moore told Hannity.

Referring to Moore's response, MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle asked Garmon why Moore would need permission from any of the girls' mothers if they weren't underage.

Garmon then referred to Ruhle's cohost, Ali Velshi, implying that because of his "diverse background" he would understand why Moore would seek a parent's permission to date women.

"Culturally speaking, there's differences — I looked up Ali's background and that's awesome that you have got such a diverse background, it's really cool to read through that," Garmon told Velshi.

After Ruhle interrupted Garmon to ask him what Velshi's background had to do with "dating 14-year-old girls," Garmon replied: "In other countries, there's arrangement through parents for what we would refer to as consensual marriage."

"Ali's from Canada," Ruhle pointed out.

Garmon replied: "I understand that, and Ali's also spent time in other countries... It's not a bad thing."

&quot;I don&#x27;t know where you&#x27;re going with this, Trenton,&quot; Velshi said. Garmon then tried to explain that what Moore meant was that it was &quot;his process&quot; to ask the mother&#x27;s permission before dating anybody, &quot;whether they were 25, 35, or whether he doesn&#x27;t know their age.&quot; He later said that Moore &quot;laid out a very clear, culturally acceptable process&quot; to get permission from a parent before dating their daughter. Ruhle asked Garmon if he would think it was normal for his own young daughter to date a man in his thirties. Garmon said it was&#x27;t normal, but then went on to say that he and his wife didn&#x27;t know each other&#x27;s ages when they courted. &quot;I was 29 at the time and she was 21,&quot; Garmon said. &quot;She thought I was 40 — I guess my hair was falling out more than I would like to acknowledge when I look in the mirror,&quot; he said, adding that he wasn&#x27;t sure how old she was either.
"I don't know where you're going with this, Trenton," Velshi said.

Garmon then tried to explain that what Moore meant was that it was "his process" to ask the mother's permission before dating anybody, "whether they were 25, 35, or whether he doesn't know their age."

He later said that Moore "laid out a very clear, culturally acceptable process" to get permission from a parent before dating their daughter.

Ruhle asked Garmon if he would think it was normal for his own young daughter to date a man in his thirties.

Garmon said it was't normal, but then went on to say that he and his wife didn't know each other's ages when they courted.

"I was 29 at the time and she was 21," Garmon said. "She thought I was 40 — I guess my hair was falling out more than I would like to acknowledge when I look in the mirror," he said, adding that he wasn't sure how old she was either.

During the interview, Garmon also implied that Beverly Young Nelson, who accused Moore of sexually assaulting her when she was 16 in 1977, was lying during her press conference.

He said he had evidence from a handwriting expert to prove that Moore's signature in Nelson's yearbook — which she presented during the news conference — was a forgery owing to the "slant of the different text" and "a discrepancy as to the shade of the ink" in the color pictures.

Garmon also said Nelson's stepson had stated that he did not believe her accusations.

Garmon has caused more than just furrowed brows in the past. In 2014, the Alabama Supreme Court suspended his law license for 91 days for violating rules in connection with the death of a 13-year-old child in an automobile accident, according to a report by the Alabama Lawyer.

The report said that Garmon went to the child's home after the funeral, identified himself as a "pastor and attorney," and claimed a false connection to the child's parents to try and establish a relationship with them. The mother of the child later testified that Garmon was "trying to make money" off their family tragedy with his "cruel and despicable conduct."

