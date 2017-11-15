Roy Moore's Lawyer Just Said Some Batshit Crazy Things While Defending Him On MSNBC

MSNBC

"I don't know where you're going with this, Trenton," Velshi said.

Garmon then tried to explain that what Moore meant was that it was "his process" to ask the mother's permission before dating anybody, "whether they were 25, 35, or whether he doesn't know their age."

He later said that Moore "laid out a very clear, culturally acceptable process" to get permission from a parent before dating their daughter.

Ruhle asked Garmon if he would think it was normal for his own young daughter to date a man in his thirties.

Garmon said it was't normal, but then went on to say that he and his wife didn't know each other's ages when they courted.

"I was 29 at the time and she was 21," Garmon said. "She thought I was 40 — I guess my hair was falling out more than I would like to acknowledge when I look in the mirror," he said, adding that he wasn't sure how old she was either.