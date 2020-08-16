Robert Trump, The President's Younger Brother, Has Died At 71

Then president-elect Donald Trump hugs his brother Robert Trump after delivering his acceptance speech on Nov. 9, 2016 in New York City.

Robert Trump died Saturday night, a day after his older brother, President Donald Trump, visited him at a New York City hospital. He was 71.

In a statement Saturday, the president said, "It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight. He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace."



The White House did not release the cause of death for Robert Trump who died at the New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

The president had visited his brother in the hospital on Friday before his scheduled trip to his private golf club in New Jersey. White House officials had said that Robert Trump was seriously ill but did not provide details.

"I hope he’s okay,” President Trump told reporters before the visit. "He’s having a tough time."

The New York Times reported that Robert Trump was suffering from brain bleeds and had been on blood thinners after a recent fall.

The president, who was photographed playing golf on Saturday, called into the hospital when it was expected that his younger brother would not survive, the Times reported. During a press conference later that day, Trump did not discuss his brother.

Former vice president Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, sent the president his condolences on Sunday.