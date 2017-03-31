Twitter Killed The Egg Avatar And People Are Not Happy

For the past seven years, the egg icon was the default profile picture for every new Twitter account.

The company said in a blog post that it was meant to reference "how eggs hatch into birds that send all the Tweets you see on Twitter."

Twitter said they wanted a new default profile photo to "prompt more self-expression."

"The new default image feels more like an empty state or placeholder, and we hope it encourages people to upload images that express themselves," the company said.