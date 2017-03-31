BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Twitter Killed The Egg Avatar And People Are Not Happy

news

Twitter Killed The Egg Avatar And People Are Not Happy

"Twitter To Replace Egg Avatar With Confederate Flag."

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Headshot of Tasneem Nashrulla

Tasneem Nashrulla

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 31, 2017, at 1:38 p.m. ET

Twitter announced Friday that it was ditching the egg avatar as a default profile picture and replacing it with a "gender-balanced" figure.

Twitter
Twitter: @2017

For the past seven years, the egg icon was the default profile picture for every new Twitter account.

The company said in a blog post that it was meant to reference "how eggs hatch into birds that send all the Tweets you see on Twitter."

Twitter said they wanted a new default profile photo to "prompt more self-expression."

"The new default image feels more like an empty state or placeholder, and we hope it encourages people to upload images that express themselves," the company said.

Accounts with egg profile pictures had come to be associated with troll accounts, online harassment, and as recently as yesterday, with FBI director James Comey.

Twitter acknowledged that one of the reasons it killed the egg was to counter its association with &quot;negative behavior.&quot; &quot;We’ve noticed patterns of behavior with accounts that are created only to harass others – often they don’t take the time to personalize their accounts,&quot; the company said. &quot;This has created an association between the default egg profile photo and negative behavior, which isn’t fair to people who are still new to Twitter and haven’t yet personalized their profile photo.&quot;
Twitter

Twitter acknowledged that one of the reasons it killed the egg was to counter its association with "negative behavior."

"We’ve noticed patterns of behavior with accounts that are created only to harass others – often they don’t take the time to personalize their accounts," the company said. "This has created an association between the default egg profile photo and negative behavior, which isn’t fair to people who are still new to Twitter and haven’t yet personalized their profile photo."

But people on Twitter were pissed off that Twitter thought killing the egg would curb online harassment from troll accounts.

Twitter: @BridgetGelms

They rolled their eyes at Twitter's apparent solution to complaints of online abuse.

Twitter: @H_L_Thompson
ADVERTISEMENT
Twitter: @PK_PDX

Many pointed out that the "egg" itself wasn't the problem.

Twitter: @MelissaJPeltier

Removing the egg doesn't solve the problem of anonymous harassment, one person noted.

Twitter: @MysticDistance

Another said Twitter should have gotten "RID OF THE NAZIS" instead of killing the egg.

Twitter: @rey_z
ADVERTISEMENT

Others just ridiculed the new avatar.

Twitter: @ditzkoff

"Twitter's new profile pic is the egg being demoted by a younger, fitter egg. Typical," the editor of TechCrunch joked.

Twitter: @panzer

"Twitter went from an egg to a decapitated person how nice," one person commented.

Twitter: @WElRDB

"Twitter To Replace Egg Avatar with Confederate Flag," a journalist mocked.

Twitter: @bfishbfish
ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter photoshop genius darth™ had some fun with the new avatar.

Twitter: @darth

Others mourned the loss of the egg.

Twitter: @coreysvinyl

This person changed their avatar to the classic egg "in solidarity for #bringbacktheegg"

Twitter: @ayyjqce

And JerseyHokie29 was just sad that Twitter took his/her egg away.

Twitter: @Jerseyhokie29

Twitter Breaks All Its Eggs

buzzfeed.com

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT