Two Guinness World Record-Holding Cats Were Killed In A House Fire

Following the Nov. 13 fire that destroyed Will and Lauren Powers' home and all their worldly possessions in Michigan, the family said they sifted through rubble by hand for weeks in the hopes that their three beloved cats along with a friend's cat had escaped from the home.

However, on Wednesday the family confirmed that Arcturus Aldebaran Powers and Cygnus Regulus Powers remained hidden in the home during the fire and had succumbed to smoke inhalation.

The other two cats, Sirius and Yuki, are believed to be missing and the Powers said "there is a significant reason to believe they are both alive."