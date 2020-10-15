A White Supremacist Admitted To Trying To Blow Up A Synagogue

A 28-year-old white supremacist accused of plotting to bomb a historic Colorado synagogue pleaded guilty to federal hate crime and explosives charges on Thursday.

Richard Holzer, who had a history of posting neo-Nazi content online, admitted that he had planned to blow up the Temple Emanuel synagogue in Pueblo.

Holzer was arrested last November after he had repeatedly expressed his hatred for Jewish people and told undercover FBI agents his plan to use Molotov cocktails or pipe bombs to destroy the synagogue.

He also told the agents that he had paid a cleaner at the temple to put arsenic in the water to poison the congregation.

"The defendant attempted to bomb the Temple Emanuel Synagogue to drive people of Jewish faith out of his community," Eric Dreiband, the assistant attorney general of the Justice Department's civil rights division, said in a statement Thursday.

"Violence motivated by religious intolerance strikes at the heart of a free society, and the Justice Department will continue to investigate and prosecute these violent acts of hate," he said.



Holzer faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for the hate crime charge and 20 years for the explosive charges, as well as a fine of up to $250,000. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 20, 2021.