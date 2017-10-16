Woman Leaves Racist Voicemail For Black Lecturer After Fox News Segment: "You're Fucking Primates"

In the vitriolic voicemail filled with the n-word, a woman who claimed to be a former probation officer told Jason Nichols, "You belong in Africa where all the jungle monkeys are."

Jason Nichols, a University of Maryland lecturer, appeared on Fox News last week to discuss Columbus Day with Tucker Carlson.

He also said that Columbus "laid the map" for the transatlantic slave trade and was the "first person to take captives across the Atlantic."

Nichols, a lecturer at the university's African-American Studies department, argued that Christopher Columbus did not stand for American values and likened him to a terrorist for "killing 250,000 American citizens in two years."

The segment prompted several viewers to criticize Nichols on social media, with people calling him an "idiot," a "jackass," and "a lying, agenda-driven" guest.

Nichols also received racist emails from people, some of which he shared publicly on his Facebook page.

A day after the segment, Nichols posted a Facebook live video where he replayed a racist and hateful voicemail that he received from a woman who called black people "niggers," "primates," and "uncivilized," and told Nichols that black people "belong in Africa where all the jungle monkeys are."

The video has since gone viral with more than 2 million views and tens of thousands of shares on Facebook.

During the nearly 9-minute long racist tirade, the unidentified woman, who claims to be a former probation officer, first attacked Nichols for his Fox News segment on Columbus Day.

"This fucking nigger, you niggers are not gonna be satisfied until you change every fucking piece of shit holiday to nigger day," she said.

In response to Nichols saying Columbus killed thousands of people, the woman said, "What about the sand niggers that got the nigger blood in them? The terrorist, the fucking Syrian Muslim piece of shit ISIS nigger terrorist? I mean how many people do they kill? Fucking camel niggers."

She then accused black people of killing other black people, of child trafficking, and of "looting me on welfare."

"You people cannot live in a civilized society because you're fucking primates and you're uncivilized," the woman said.

She also repeatedly blamed affirmative action for being unable to find a job herself.

"You people are disgusting," she told Nichols. "You don't belong here. You belong in Africa where all the jungle monkeys are."

She also referred to the national anthem protests by NFL athletes.

"All you do is kill each other and kneel down," the woman said. "Get off your fucking knee. You should be kneeling for the security people who are there to help the fucking nigger athletes, who protect them."

"You're disgusting as a race," the woman added. "It's about time you hear it from us white people. A lot of white people feel like I do."