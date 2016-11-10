BuzzFeed News

Here Are 28 Reported Racist And Violent Incidents After Donald Trump's Victory

Here Are 28 Reported Racist And Violent Incidents After Donald Trump's Victory

"This is the normal."

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Last updated on November 15, 2016, at 3:20 p.m. ET

Posted on November 10, 2016, at 5:47 p.m. ET

1. A man allegedly punched a woman in the face at a restaurant in New York after she expressed disappointment over Donald Trump's victory.

Jonas Leon, the manager of Bar Tabac in Brooklyn, told the Brooklyn Paper that a man who was having dinner with a woman, got into an argument about the election with two women at the table next to him after one of them expressed disappointment over Trump's win. According to Leon, the man demanded the women to be thrown out of the restaurant, but Leon said he reseated the alleged assailant and his companion at another table. The man paid his check and left, but then ran back in, and punched the woman in the face in front of children who were also present at the restaurant. While trying to reach the woman, the man also "pushed" another patron and a high-chair with a baby in, Leon said. “The guy came back almost running, and he started pushing some customer and the high-chair next to him with the baby because he couldn’t reach the girl,” Leon told the Brooklyn Paper. “Then he punched the girl.”"It’s the worst thing ever — a guy in front of kids punching a girl in the face,” he said. An NYPD spokesperson confirmed the assault to Gothamist. A police report said that a man got into a verbal dispute with another patron, then punched the 49-year-old woman in the face before fleeing the restaurant. He was not identified as he paid by cash but police described him as 5 ft 6 with straight hair and dressed in black sneakers and a black overcoat. The woman did not suffer visible injuries and refused medical attention, the NYPD spokesperson told Gothamist. No arrests have been made in the case. Bar Tabac issued a statement on Facebook saying, "To the tough guy who assaulted a female patron of ours on Saturday night over a political conversation: Once the law is done with you, do not come back to Bar Tabac (this includes your partner). At a point in this nation when tensions are highest we need to come together now more than ever, we apologize to any customers who had to witness this vulgar outburst."

Facebook: BarTabacNY

2. An Ohio State University student was arrested and charged with assault after brutally tackling an anti-Trump protester during a demonstration on campus on Nov. 15.

youtube.com

The student, identified as 24-year-old Shane Michael Stanton, ran down a set of stairs and tackled anti-Trump protester, Timothy Adams, while he was delivering a speech.

A video of the assault by campus publication the Lantern showed Stanton shouting, "You idiot" before leaping at Adams from behind.

Adams later said he did not believe the attack was politically motivated and sought to have the charges dropped.

A friend of Stanton’s wrote on Facebook that he was a Hillary Clinton supporter, and his actions may have been related to a disability. His mother told the Columbus Dispatch that he has Asperger syndrome.

Read more here.

3. Threatening "vigilante" fliers calling for torture of "university leaders spouting off all this diversity garbage" were posted in bathrooms across Texas State University after Donald Trump's win in the elections.

facebook.com

"Now that our man TRUMP is elected and republicans own both the senate and the house - - time to organize tar and feather VIGILANTE SQUADS and go arrest and torture those deviant university leaders spouting off all this Diversity Garbage," the fliers, which were glued to bathrooms and mirrors in buildings across the campus, said.

Other fliers criticized the the concept of diversity and its proponents.

One flier said, "NO OTHER RACE (BUT WHITES) HAS BENT OVER BACKWARDS to assure that all non-whites receive a 'fair shake' in being part of American life, even to the detriment and social well-being of 'our own kinds' (whites)." The flier said "multiculturalism" and "diversity" and "code-words for white genocide."

The Texas State University Police was investigating the incident, President Denise M. Trauth said in a statement. Trauth said she was aware of reports of "action and expression that have occurred on campus following the recent elections in our country."

"Actions such as pasting flyers to bathroom mirrors amounts to criminal activity, and our university police are investigating these incidents," Trauth said. "Texas State strives to maintain an atmosphere that protects free speech, but one that is respectful to other members of the Bobcat community."

The university police did not return BuzzFeed News' request for comment.

4. Racial slurs and threats, including the n-word, "Go back to Africa," and "Whites only," along with pro-Trump slogans were found scrawled in a high school bathroom in Minnesota on Nov. 9.

Facebook

Police said they were investigating the graffiti found in the boys bathroom at Maple Grove Senior High School. The graffiti included #FuckallPorchmonkeys, #Whitesonly, Trump Train, #Gobacktoafrica and "Make America Great Again."

According to police, the "racist" messages were written during the school day on Nov. 9.

"This type of behavior is highly offensive, will not be tolerated and does not reflect the views of the Maple Grove community," police said in a statement.

In a letter to students' families, the school's principal, Bart Becker, said he was "horrified" by the "serious and disturbing racial incident."

"We immediately launched an investigation into this incident and we will take swift and appropriate action based on the investigation findings," Becker said. "We will work very hard to identify who did this horrible act and determine how we can support the students and the staff who have been affected by it."

5. Mehreen Kasana, an editor in New York City who was wearing a scarf around her head the day after the election, said that a man told her, "Your time's up, girlie."

Mehreen Kasana @mehreenkasana

I have a scarf on. Passed by someone on the platform today and he says, "Your time's up, girlie."

Kasana, a Muslim woman, told BuzzFeed News that she didn't usually cover her head but her younger sister observes the hijab. She said she wore a scarf on Nov. 9 because of the cold.

Kasana said that while she was passing by people at the subway station, a "white man who had to be in his mid-30s, holding a briefcase and a newspaper first looked at me and grunted. Then he said, 'Your time's up, girlie.'"

According to Kasana no one at the station did anything. "I almost always fight back but I think that moment was so replete with defeat and misery that, out of the sheer need to protect myself, I remained silent," she said. "The last thing I needed was to get pushed on the tracks."

6. Middle schoolers in Michigan chanted "Build the wall" in their lunchroom on Nov. 9.

Philip Lewis @Phil_Lewis_

Middle school students in Royal Oak, Michigan chanting "Build The Wall!"

A group of middle schoolers in Royal Oak, Michigan, broke out in a "build the wall" chant inside their cafeteria on Wednesday, echoing one of Trump's rallying cries during his campaign.

“Because of the strong emotions and intensity of rhetoric that the posting of this incident to social media has elicited, we have had parents express concern regarding student safety,” Superintendent of schools Shawn Lewis-Lakin said in a statement Thursday.

Read more here.

7. A "Make America White Again" sign with a swastika was graffitied on a softball dugout wall in a park in Wellsville, New York.

Brian Quinn @brianqwdr

Trump has spoken about "Making America great again," but someone else had a different message recently in Wellsvill… https://t.co/jqKKi3MYg6

Wellsville Village Police Chief Tim O'Grady told the Wellsville Daily that no one had filed a complaint about the graffiti, which was spotted on Nov. 9. He said the wall was on a privately owned field. "Unless somebody makes a complaint, we don't have any cause for action,” O'Grady said. “It's vandalism, we'll look into it."

On Saturday, New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced a joint investigation involving New York State Police and the State Division of Human Rights looking into the graffiti, calling it a hate crime.

"New York has zero tolerance for bigotry, fear and hatred, and those who seek to undermine the core values this state and nation were founded upon," Cuomo said in the statement. "I have ordered a full investigation into this deplorable act."

Sixty-seven percent of votes in Allegany County, where Wellsville is located, went to Trump–Pence.

8. Photos of a black baby doll which appeared to be hung in an elevator in Canisius College in New York on the night of Nov. 8, surfaced on social media.

Jordan Roth @Baby_Jay1221

This baby doll was found in a freshman elevator last night at Canisius. I don't care who you are or what your belie… https://t.co/h3Ns1NNqAq

The Tuesday-night incident prompted Canisius President John Hurley to send a campuswide letter strongly condemning the act, which he called "extremely troubling on several levels," the Buffalo News reported.

He later issued a detailed message describing two separate incidents — placing the doll in the elevator and the use of the doll in a residence hall room — which involved two unrelated sets of students.

According to the public safety report, the doll was first placed in an elevator as a prank to startle people and the two strings at the doll’s neck were part of its construction. Hurley said there was no evidence that the doll was hung in the elevator as several social media posts appeared to suggest.

The elevator prank set off a chain of events “on a night when the results of the presidential election had many students feeling distressed and vulnerable" Hurley said, adding that those involved in the elevator prank would be disciplined.

The doll was then later put in residence hall room where it was hung from the curtain rod, according to the report. Students took photos of it and created memes using language about “Trump fans” which were then posted to social media, according to Hurley.

“It’s evident that what may have started as a thoughtless, insensitive prank earlier in the evening in the elevator degraded into a very offensive, inappropriate act later that night,” he said.

The students involved in the residence hall incident have been involuntarily suspended from the college pending the outcome of disciplinary cases against them, the consequences of which could include dismissal from the college, Hurley said.

9. A "fair skinned male" allegedly pulled at a woman's hijab on Nov. 8, choking her and causing her to fall, San Jose State University police said in an alert to students.

San Jose State University sent an email that a woman had her hijab ripped off by a white male with such force it choked her as she fell
Pam Howell @BookaliciousPam

San Jose State University sent an email that a woman had her hijab ripped off by a white male with such force it choked her as she fell

Reply Retweet Favorite

It wasn't clear whether the woman was attacked because of her hijab, and the university said the case was under investigation.

“We are of course very concerned that this has occurred on our campus," a spokeswoman told the Mercury News. "No one should experience this kind of behavior at San Jose State."

Doaa Abdelrahman, the president of the Muslim Student Association at San Jose State, told the Mercury News that she knew the victim and believed the attack was related to Trump's campaign on election night.

“I’ve experienced racism for my religion since age 9,” Abdelrahman said. “I think Trump is the cause of a lot of segregation and division between people."

10. "Trump" was scrawled on the door of a Muslim prayer room at New York University on Nov. 9.

The incident at the NYU Tandon School of Engineering was reported by the NYU Muslim Students Association (MSA).The day after Trump was elected president, a Muslim student making his way to the prayer room found "Trump" scribbled across the front of prayer space door, Afraz Khan, the president of NYU MSA, told BuzzFeed News."Our campus is not immune to the bigotry that grips America," the MSA said in a Facebook post. The incident was reported to university officials, whom Khan said were doing a "wonderful job in supporting us." In the wake of the vandalism, the MSA organized a rally and called on fellow students "to show support that fear and intimidation have no place on our campus." Within 24 hours, more than 1,000 people signed up as supporters "to denounce this hate," Khan said. "Nothing like this has happened before at NYU and we pray this is the first and last incident," he said.

facebook.com

11. "Fuck your safe space," "Build wall," and "Trump" were scrawled in chalk at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Nov. 8.

The Vermilion @TheVermilion

PRO-Trump chalk was littered in front of the EGD library last night.

Other graffiti scrawled on campus after Trump's win included "Democrats can kiss Trump's ass."

Campus maintenance workers washed away some of the reported graffiti, while campus police were investigating several more reports of pro-Trump graffiti across the campus, the Advertiser reported.

12. "Black lives don't matter and neither does your votes," was spray-painted across a wall in Durham, North Carolina on Nov. 9.

Derrick Lewis @DerrickQLewis

Someone spray painted "Black lives don't matter and neither does your votes" on a wall in Durham overnight.

Community members gathered Thursday and cleaned up the message, WNCN reported.

13. After one photo went viral, Southern Illinois University issued a statement saying they were aware of offensive social media posts and were reviewing the incidents.

"This week’s presidential election was extremely divisive and emotions are running high," the interim chancellor, Brad Colwell, said in the statement. "A number of people have contacted my office regarding offensive behavior and comments, including social media posts. While federal law prohibits us from discussing issues related to specific students, please know that we deeply share your concerns. We are reviewing every incident and will take appropriate action."

Colwell said that while discussions about the future of the country were important, he urged students to do so in a "civil manner that respects everyone’s right to agree or to disagree."

Colwell issued his statement after a viral social media post showed two students from wearing blackface and standing in front of a Confederate flag.

However, one of the students in the photo later wrote on Facebook that the picture had been taken out of context. She said she had been wearing a "boscia face mask" in front of a Confederate flag she had ripped because she does not support it.

14. A Muslim student at San Diego State University (SDSU) was attacked and robbed by two men "who made comments about President-Elect Trump and the Muslim community" on Nov. 9, the SDSU police said in a safety alert.

Facebook: 165977713436348

15. Two men in a pickup truck with a Trump flag drove to Wellesley College, a women's liberal arts school in Massachusetts and Hillary Clinton's alma mater, stopped in front of a house for students of African descent, and "antagonized" and screamed "Trump" and "Make America Great Again" on Nov. 9, according to accounts from students and college officials.

Wellesley police confirmed the incident and said the two "disruptive individuals" were asked to leave the property.The two men, who were students at Babson College, were expelled from their fraternity, Sigma Phi Epsilon. The fraternity said that both men's actions were "abhorrent" in a statement. "This type of abusive, misogynistic behavior has no place in our society, and we’re proud of our chapter swiftly removing these men from our organization," the fraternity said.Babson College was investigating both men's actions, which the president described as "highly offensive, incredibly insensitive, and simply not acceptable."

Facebook: sydney.robertson.50

16. A Facebook post on Nov. 9 appeared to show a Trump supporter in a car that had Trump flags and anti-Muslim stickers including "All Muslims are terrorists, deport them all."

Facebook

The Facebook user posted a video showing the truck with a Confederate flag on the front bumper and also stickers saying, "Kill all Muslims" and "All Muslims are child molesters." The user later deleted the Facebook post.

17. Yarden Katz, a fellow at Harvard Medical School, said that he witnessed a US postal worker telling a man who appeared to be of Hispanic descent, "Go back to your country. This is Trump land" at a gas station in Massachusetts on Nov. 9.

Yarden Katz @yardenkatz

My letter to @USPS about what I witnessed today in Cambridge, Massachusetts. #Trump

USPS said the issue had been "escalated to the appropriate members of USPS management."

Katz told BuzzFeed News that it was an "appalling incident."

"I was taken aback by how brazen it was on the part of the USPS worker to make racist comments, in broad daylight, in a supposedly progressive town. It clearly looks like part of a bigger national trend," he said.

18. A swastika, "Seig Heil 2016," and the word "Trump" with the T replaced with a swastika were graffitied on the windows on an empty store in South Philly on Wednesday, Philly.com reported.

Philly.com @phillydotcom

PhillyClout: "Sieg Heil," swastikas, racist Trump graffiti appear in South Philly. https://t.co/jaqfCqRz6W

The graffiti was spray-painted on the 78th anniversary of Kristallnacht or "Night of the Broken Glass" — a wave of anti-Jewish programs in Nazi Germany in 1938.

Police also investigated several other incidents of pro-Trump racist graffiti, including the words "Trump Rules" and "Black Bitch," spray-painted across a car belonging to a 62-year-old black woman, Philly.com reported.

19. Chris Weatherd, a former University of Tennessee linebacker, posted a video that appeared to show his car vandalized with the n-word and "Trump" on Nov. 9 in Knoxville.

Chris Weatherd ™ @Chris_Weatherd

Whoever did this I'm throwin' hands

Weatherd told BuzzFeed News that he woke up on Wednesday morning to find that someone had used washable paint to vandalize his car with racial slurs.

He did not file a police report, but said that a family member of the person who did it had apologized to him. Weatherd did not wish to disclose the identity of the alleged suspect, but said it was a neighbor who was a Trump supporter.

He said that while he wasn't "entirely upset" about it, he posted it to Twitter to show that "this is the normal."

20. Rochelle Abraham posted a picture of a car with a Confederate flag and "Kill Kill Kill" signs in Needham, Massachusetts, the morning after Trump's victory.

Facebook

Abraham told BuzzFeed News that she spotted the car, which had a POW flag, an American flag, and the Confederate flag, on the morning on Nov. 9.

"I was already feeling off center with respect to what a Trump presidency would mean for myself and those that I love," Abraham said. "First and foremost I fear for what this means for my 26-year-old son. The current murders of young unarmed black men, Giuliani era stop-and-frisk and just so much on my mind after hearing the final results. The last thing I expected to see was this atrocious, blatant display of hurtful disrespect, racism, and bigotry," she said.

While she did not see any Trump signs on the car, "just the fact that I saw this the day after the election kind of speaks for itself," she said.

21. A student at the New School in New York City on Nov. 12 tweeted a photo of what appears to be a swastika that was drawn on the door of her dorm where she lived with other Jewish women.

sam ☕ @samlichtenstein

We woke up to this on our door, in a dorm at @TheNewSchool, where 3 Jewish women live. @ShaunKing @deray… https://t.co/whXuZLFU1l

Samantha Lichtenstein told BuzzFeed News in an email that one of her roommates first saw the symbol when she was on her way out of the dorm this morning. She took a photo of it and sent it to her.

"My roommate and I walked around the rest of the floor to see the symbol on 3 other doors," Lichtenstein wrote. "We knocked on the doors to tell them of the defamation."

The roommates have notified and filed reports with campus security as well as the NYPD.

"We are extremely heartbroken. This may have been someone trying to play a joke, but this is not funny. And it was not just one door; 4 different doors were targeted, and only on our floor," Lichtenstein wrote.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio retweeted Lichtenstein on Satuday along with a sthort statement.

"Hate speech is reprehensible, and has no place in NYC," de Blasio said. "To the affected, we stand with you. To the perpetrators, we are better than this."

David E. Van Zandt, president of the New School, also tweeted in support of the students, calling it "abhorrent" and saying he was taking "immediate and appropriate action."

22. A woman was forced to remove her hijab on Nov. 11 by a man who threatened to set her on fire with a lighter. The incident took place at the University of Michigan campus in Ann Arbor.

"As told to the Ann Arbor Police, a student was approached by an unknown man, who demanded she remove her hijab or he would set her on fire with a lighter," according to crime report posted on the university's website.

"She complied and left the area. The Ann Arbor Police are actively investigating," the statement read.

The suspect has been described as a "white male, 20-30 years old, average height, athletic build, bad body odor, unkempt appearance, intoxicated with slurred speech," according to the school's site.

Ann Arbor Police Sgt. Patrick Maguire told BuzzFeed News that the department is actively investigating the incident and is soliciting more information.

23. Several black UPenn students received racist and threatening messages Friday, including invites to a "daily lynching."

Chidera @chiderasiegbu

Black students throughout @Penn's campus, like myself, have been added to this hateful GroupMe. I am petrified andâ¦ https://t.co/02u5mKhxrb

Several black UPenn students reported being added to a GroupMe chat included pictures of lynchings, derogatory terms and threats Friday.

University officials said the FBI and university police were contacted, and the messages were linked back to a University of Oklahoma student more than 1,400 miles away. The student has not been identified, but officials said he has been suspended in connection to the incident. Read more about it here.

24. A student at Bowling Green State University in Ohio reported being assaulted by three white men and called a racial slur, the university said.

The campus of Bowling Green State University in 2005.

"We immediately reached out to the student," Thomas J. Gibson, the university's vice president for student affairs, said in a statement. "Today, she filed a report with the Bowling Green Police Department. They are investigating."

25. A swastika was spray-painted on a sidewalk in New York's Brooklyn Jewish neighborhood of Crown Heights.

Mordechai Lightstone @Mottel

BREAKING: Swastika spray painted on Montgomery St in heart of Jewish Crown Heights. Note: This is not a first here… https://t.co/FONYGldTiw

The Nazi symbol was painted on the corners of Montgomery St. and Brooklyn Ave, Crown Heights resident Mordechai Lightstone told BuzzFeed News.

Lightstone noted this was not the first time a graffiti swastika has appeared in the neighborhood.

26. A Spanish-language sign at an Episcopal church in Silver Spring, Maryland — a heavily Latino neighborhood just outside Washington D.C. — was vandalized on Saturday night with the words “TRUMP NATION” and “WHITES ONLY.”

Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington wrote on Facebook she is “heartsick” at the vandalism at the Episcopal Church of Our Saviour.Bishop Buddee added that she “can only imagine how the people of Our Saviour, one of the most culturally diverse parishes in the diocese, feel.” Read more about it here.

Facebook: dioceseofwashington

Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington wrote on Facebook she is “heartsick” at the vandalism at the Episcopal Church of Our Saviour.

Bishop Buddee added that she “can only imagine how the people of Our Saviour, one of the most culturally diverse parishes in the diocese, feel.” Read more about it here.

27. A Michigan police officer was suspended after flying a confederate flag at an anti-Trump rally on Nov. 11.

Traverse City officer Michael Peters has been suspended with pay after he drove a pickup truck with a Confederate flag to an anti-Donald Trump protest and reportedly got into a confrontation with a demonstrator. Peters was off duty at the time. Police chief Jeff O'Brien promised an internal investigation to determine if Peters broke department rules. Read more about the incident here.

Facebook: tcrecordeagle

Traverse City officer Michael Peters has been suspended with pay after he drove a pickup truck with a Confederate flag to an anti-Donald Trump protest and reportedly got into a confrontation with a demonstrator. Peters was off duty at the time.

Police chief Jeff O'Brien promised an internal investigation to determine if Peters broke department rules. Read more about the incident here.

28. A church in Indiana was discovered vandalized with slurs on Nov. 13.

St. David's Episcopal Church in Bean Blossom, Indiana was reportedly spray painted with a swastika, an anti-gay slur, and "Heil Trump."

Rev. Kelsey Hutto, a priest at the St. David's Episcopal Church, told BuzzFeed News that she was disappointed after the graffiti was discovered on the walls Sunday, but that they wouldn't "let the actions of a few damper our love of Christ and the world."

"We will continue to live out our beliefs and acceptance of all people and respecting the dignity of every human being," Hutto said to BuzzFeed News. "We pray for the perpetrators as well as those who the derogatory marks were directed at."

Hutto said that they needed to respond to hateful acts with love.

"Anyone is welcome on the sacred ground of the church," Hutto continued. "This act was an act of separation. Separation of us from each other and a separation from God which is the definition of a sin."

Note: Some incidents reported in this article have been updated to reflect the latest information from law enforcement authorities or officials. This article has also been updated to include the explanation from the student wearing a black face mask.

