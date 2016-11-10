Here Are 28 Reported Racist And Violent Incidents After Donald Trump's Victory

Jonas Leon, the manager of Bar Tabac in Brooklyn, told the Brooklyn Paper that a man who was having dinner with a woman, got into an argument about the election with two women at the table next to him after one of them expressed disappointment over Trump's win.

According to Leon, the man demanded the women to be thrown out of the restaurant, but Leon said he reseated the alleged assailant and his companion at another table.

The man paid his check and left, but then ran back in, and punched the woman in the face in front of children who were also present at the restaurant. While trying to reach the woman, the man also "pushed" another patron and a high-chair with a baby in, Leon said.

“The guy came back almost running, and he started pushing some customer and the high-chair next to him with the baby because he couldn’t reach the girl,” Leon told the Brooklyn Paper. “Then he punched the girl.”

"It’s the worst thing ever — a guy in front of kids punching a girl in the face,” he said.

An NYPD spokesperson confirmed the assault to Gothamist. A police report said that a man got into a verbal dispute with another patron, then punched the 49-year-old woman in the face before fleeing the restaurant. He was not identified as he paid by cash but police described him as 5 ft 6 with straight hair and dressed in black sneakers and a black overcoat. The woman did not suffer visible injuries and refused medical attention, the NYPD spokesperson told Gothamist. No arrests have been made in the case.

Bar Tabac issued a statement on Facebook saying, "To the tough guy who assaulted a female patron of ours on Saturday night over a political conversation: Once the law is done with you, do not come back to Bar Tabac (this includes your partner). At a point in this nation when tensions are highest we need to come together now more than ever, we apologize to any customers who had to witness this vulgar outburst."