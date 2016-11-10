Here Are 28 Reported Racist And Violent Incidents After Donald Trump's Victory
"This is the normal."
1. A man allegedly punched a woman in the face at a restaurant in New York after she expressed disappointment over Donald Trump's victory.
2. An Ohio State University student was arrested and charged with assault after brutally tackling an anti-Trump protester during a demonstration on campus on Nov. 15.
3. Threatening "vigilante" fliers calling for torture of "university leaders spouting off all this diversity garbage" were posted in bathrooms across Texas State University after Donald Trump's win in the elections.
"Now that our man TRUMP is elected and republicans own both the senate and the house - - time to organize tar and feather VIGILANTE SQUADS and go arrest and torture those deviant university leaders spouting off all this Diversity Garbage," the fliers, which were glued to bathrooms and mirrors in buildings across the campus, said.
Other fliers criticized the the concept of diversity and its proponents.
One flier said, "NO OTHER RACE (BUT WHITES) HAS BENT OVER BACKWARDS to assure that all non-whites receive a 'fair shake' in being part of American life, even to the detriment and social well-being of 'our own kinds' (whites)." The flier said "multiculturalism" and "diversity" and "code-words for white genocide."
The Texas State University Police was investigating the incident, President Denise M. Trauth said in a statement. Trauth said she was aware of reports of "action and expression that have occurred on campus following the recent elections in our country."
"Actions such as pasting flyers to bathroom mirrors amounts to criminal activity, and our university police are investigating these incidents," Trauth said. "Texas State strives to maintain an atmosphere that protects free speech, but one that is respectful to other members of the Bobcat community."
The university police did not return BuzzFeed News' request for comment.
4. Racial slurs and threats, including the n-word, "Go back to Africa," and "Whites only," along with pro-Trump slogans were found scrawled in a high school bathroom in Minnesota on Nov. 9.
Police said they were investigating the graffiti found in the boys bathroom at Maple Grove Senior High School. The graffiti included #FuckallPorchmonkeys, #Whitesonly, Trump Train, #Gobacktoafrica and "Make America Great Again."
According to police, the "racist" messages were written during the school day on Nov. 9.
"This type of behavior is highly offensive, will not be tolerated and does not reflect the views of the Maple Grove community," police said in a statement.
In a letter to students' families, the school's principal, Bart Becker, said he was "horrified" by the "serious and disturbing racial incident."
"We immediately launched an investigation into this incident and we will take swift and appropriate action based on the investigation findings," Becker said. "We will work very hard to identify who did this horrible act and determine how we can support the students and the staff who have been affected by it."
ADVERTISEMENT
5. Mehreen Kasana, an editor in New York City who was wearing a scarf around her head the day after the election, said that a man told her, "Your time's up, girlie."
6. Middle schoolers in Michigan chanted "Build the wall" in their lunchroom on Nov. 9.
7. A "Make America White Again" sign with a swastika was graffitied on a softball dugout wall in a park in Wellsville, New York.
8. Photos of a black baby doll which appeared to be hung in an elevator in Canisius College in New York on the night of Nov. 8, surfaced on social media.
ADVERTISEMENT
9. A "fair skinned male" allegedly pulled at a woman's hijab on Nov. 8, choking her and causing her to fall, San Jose State University police said in an alert to students.
10. "Trump" was scrawled on the door of a Muslim prayer room at New York University on Nov. 9.
11. "Fuck your safe space," "Build wall," and "Trump" were scrawled in chalk at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Nov. 8.
12. "Black lives don't matter and neither does your votes," was spray-painted across a wall in Durham, North Carolina on Nov. 9.
ADVERTISEMENT
13. After one photo went viral, Southern Illinois University issued a statement saying they were aware of offensive social media posts and were reviewing the incidents.
"This week’s presidential election was extremely divisive and emotions are running high," the interim chancellor, Brad Colwell, said in the statement. "A number of people have contacted my office regarding offensive behavior and comments, including social media posts. While federal law prohibits us from discussing issues related to specific students, please know that we deeply share your concerns. We are reviewing every incident and will take appropriate action."
Colwell said that while discussions about the future of the country were important, he urged students to do so in a "civil manner that respects everyone’s right to agree or to disagree."
Colwell issued his statement after a viral social media post showed two students from wearing blackface and standing in front of a Confederate flag.
However, one of the students in the photo later wrote on Facebook that the picture had been taken out of context. She said she had been wearing a "boscia face mask" in front of a Confederate flag she had ripped because she does not support it.
14. A Muslim student at San Diego State University (SDSU) was attacked and robbed by two men "who made comments about President-Elect Trump and the Muslim community" on Nov. 9, the SDSU police said in a safety alert.
15. Two men in a pickup truck with a Trump flag drove to Wellesley College, a women's liberal arts school in Massachusetts and Hillary Clinton's alma mater, stopped in front of a house for students of African descent, and "antagonized" and screamed "Trump" and "Make America Great Again" on Nov. 9, according to accounts from students and college officials.
16. A Facebook post on Nov. 9 appeared to show a Trump supporter in a car that had Trump flags and anti-Muslim stickers including "All Muslims are terrorists, deport them all."
ADVERTISEMENT
17. Yarden Katz, a fellow at Harvard Medical School, said that he witnessed a US postal worker telling a man who appeared to be of Hispanic descent, "Go back to your country. This is Trump land" at a gas station in Massachusetts on Nov. 9.
18. A swastika, "Seig Heil 2016," and the word "Trump" with the T replaced with a swastika were graffitied on the windows on an empty store in South Philly on Wednesday, Philly.com reported.
19. Chris Weatherd, a former University of Tennessee linebacker, posted a video that appeared to show his car vandalized with the n-word and "Trump" on Nov. 9 in Knoxville.
20. Rochelle Abraham posted a picture of a car with a Confederate flag and "Kill Kill Kill" signs in Needham, Massachusetts, the morning after Trump's victory.
Abraham told BuzzFeed News that she spotted the car, which had a POW flag, an American flag, and the Confederate flag, on the morning on Nov. 9.
"I was already feeling off center with respect to what a Trump presidency would mean for myself and those that I love," Abraham said. "First and foremost I fear for what this means for my 26-year-old son. The current murders of young unarmed black men, Giuliani era stop-and-frisk and just so much on my mind after hearing the final results. The last thing I expected to see was this atrocious, blatant display of hurtful disrespect, racism, and bigotry," she said.
While she did not see any Trump signs on the car, "just the fact that I saw this the day after the election kind of speaks for itself," she said.
ADVERTISEMENT
21. A student at the New School in New York City on Nov. 12 tweeted a photo of what appears to be a swastika that was drawn on the door of her dorm where she lived with other Jewish women.
22. A woman was forced to remove her hijab on Nov. 11 by a man who threatened to set her on fire with a lighter. The incident took place at the University of Michigan campus in Ann Arbor.
"As told to the Ann Arbor Police, a student was approached by an unknown man, who demanded she remove her hijab or he would set her on fire with a lighter," according to crime report posted on the university's website.
"She complied and left the area. The Ann Arbor Police are actively investigating," the statement read.
The suspect has been described as a "white male, 20-30 years old, average height, athletic build, bad body odor, unkempt appearance, intoxicated with slurred speech," according to the school's site.
Ann Arbor Police Sgt. Patrick Maguire told BuzzFeed News that the department is actively investigating the incident and is soliciting more information.
23. Several black UPenn students received racist and threatening messages Friday, including invites to a "daily lynching."
ADVERTISEMENT
24. A student at Bowling Green State University in Ohio reported being assaulted by three white men and called a racial slur, the university said.
"We immediately reached out to the student," Thomas J. Gibson, the university's vice president for student affairs, said in a statement. "Today, she filed a report with the Bowling Green Police Department. They are investigating."
25. A swastika was spray-painted on a sidewalk in New York's Brooklyn Jewish neighborhood of Crown Heights.
26. A Spanish-language sign at an Episcopal church in Silver Spring, Maryland — a heavily Latino neighborhood just outside Washington D.C. — was vandalized on Saturday night with the words “TRUMP NATION” and “WHITES ONLY.”
ADVERTISEMENT
27. A Michigan police officer was suspended after flying a confederate flag at an anti-Trump rally on Nov. 11.
28. A church in Indiana was discovered vandalized with slurs on Nov. 13.
St. David's Episcopal Church in Bean Blossom, Indiana was reportedly spray painted with a swastika, an anti-gay slur, and "Heil Trump."
Rev. Kelsey Hutto, a priest at the St. David's Episcopal Church, told BuzzFeed News that she was disappointed after the graffiti was discovered on the walls Sunday, but that they wouldn't "let the actions of a few damper our love of Christ and the world."
"We will continue to live out our beliefs and acceptance of all people and respecting the dignity of every human being," Hutto said to BuzzFeed News. "We pray for the perpetrators as well as those who the derogatory marks were directed at."
Hutto said that they needed to respond to hateful acts with love.
"Anyone is welcome on the sacred ground of the church," Hutto continued. "This act was an act of separation. Separation of us from each other and a separation from God which is the definition of a sin."
Note: Some incidents reported in this article have been updated to reflect the latest information from law enforcement authorities or officials. This article has also been updated to include the explanation from the student wearing a black face mask.
-
Tasneem Nashrulla is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Tasneem Nashrulla at tasneem.nashrulla@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.