BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Racist "Alt Right" Fliers At University Of Michigan Tell White Women Not To Date Black Men

news

Racist "Alt Right" Fliers At University Of Michigan Tell White Women Not To Date Black Men

One flier also called on Euro-Americans to "BE WHITE." After the fliers were removed, the university admonished the messages as espousing "a racist point of view."

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Headshot of Tasneem Nashrulla

Tasneem Nashrulla

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 27, 2016, at 4:29 p.m. ET

Racist fliers found at the University of Michigan on Monday called on Euro-Americans to "BE WHITE" and advised white women to not date black men.

Hey y'all. This is currently what's being passed around and posted here on campus smh
#BBUM @THEBSU

Hey y'all. This is currently what's being passed around and posted here on campus smh

Reply Retweet Favorite

The fliers were widely shared across social media after a tweet from the Black Student Union.

The fliers were found a week before the university is due to launch its new Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Plan aimed at creating a diverse and inclusive campus, The Michigan Daily reported.

The incident also came a week after racist graffiti — including "KKK" and "Leave Niggers" — was found on a building on the Eastern Michigan University campus.

One flier titled "Why White Women Shouldn't Date Black Men" listed points such as "He's much more likely to abuse you" and "Your kids probably wouldn't be smart."

The flier, which had an &quot;Alt Right&quot; logo on it, also said black men were more likely to have sexually transmitted diseases. &quot;You should probably just avoid black men,&quot; it stated.
Twitter: @THEBSU

The flier, which had an "Alt Right" logo on it, also said black men were more likely to have sexually transmitted diseases.

"You should probably just avoid black men," it stated.

The other flier demanded "Euro-Americans" to stop "apologizing, living in fear, denying your heritage." It also called on them to "BE WHITE."

&quot;White people exist. White people have the right to exist. White people have the right to exist as white people,&quot; the flier added.
Twitter: @THEBSU

"White people exist. White people have the right to exist. White people have the right to exist as white people," the flier added.

A third "Alt Right" flier circulating on campus claimed "race differences in intelligence," citing the work of researchers such as late UC Berkeley professor Arthur Jensen, who controversially suggested that genetic differences in race could explain the gap in intelligence-test scores between black and white students.

Another racially charged poster being circulated on campus
Kevin @kevin__1196

Another racially charged poster being circulated on campus

Reply Retweet Favorite

University officials released a statement Monday, saying the fliers "espouse a racist point of view" and were "inconsistent" with the school's values.

We stand together at U-M against messages of racial, ethnic or religious discrimination https://t.co/E7ZNVy740t
UM Public Affairs @UMPublicAffairs

We stand together at U-M against messages of racial, ethnic or religious discrimination https://t.co/E7ZNVy740t

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Messages of racial, ethnic or religious discrimination have no place at the University of Michigan," the statement said.

While the school will continue to defend "any individual's right to free speech on our campus," the attacks were "inconsistent with the university's values of respect, civility and equality," administrators said in the statement.

Those values have taken on more importance as "people and beliefs are targets of divisive rhetoric" in a time of "heightened political strife," they added.

The fliers were removed on Monday by a member of the university's community, according to officials.

In March, the university refused to remove #StopIslam graffiti on campus, saying it did not constitute hateful or threatening speech.

At the time, the university said that “where speech is free, it will sometimes wound.”A spokesperson told BuzzFeed News then the school&#x27;s policy allowed using chalk on sidewalks, &quot;unless the speech is clearly threatening in any way.&quot;
Twitter

At the time, the university said that “where speech is free, it will sometimes wound.”

A spokesperson told BuzzFeed News then the school's policy allowed using chalk on sidewalks, "unless the speech is clearly threatening in any way."

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT