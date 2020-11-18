A QAnon Mom Is Accused Of Killing A Man After She Believed He Was Keeping Her Children From Her

Neely Petrie-Blanchard was arrested in the fatal shooting of a Florida man after she believed he failed to help her regain custody of her children as part of their involvement in a bizarre QAnon and anti-government network.

A Kentucky mother has been accused of killing a Florida man who was allegedly helping her regain custody of her children through their involvement in a bizarre QAnon network of self-proclaimed "sovereign citizens." Neely Petrie-Blanchard, 33, was arrested Monday on a homicide charge in the fatal shooting of Christopher Hallett, 50, at his Florida home, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said. An eyewitness told authorities that Petrie-Blanchard killed Hallett because she believed that he was working with the government to keep her children away from her, according to a police report provided to BuzzFeed News. The Daily Beast reported that both Hallett and Petrie-Blanchard belonged to a network of QAnon supporters who proclaim to be anti-government "sovereign citizens" using bizarre legal tactics in child custody battles. QAnon is the collective delusion that preposterously claims President Donald Trump is saving the world from a satanic cabal of elites who run a vast child sex abuse ring.

Authorities said that Hallett was helping Petrie-Blanchard regain custody of her twin daughters through bogus legal claims, but that she allegedly killed him after believing that he was working against her. Officers responding to the shooting on Sunday found Hallett dead from several gunshot wounds lying facedown on the kitchen floor at his Ocala home. An eyewitness, who was with her daughter at Hallett's house, told authorities that she saw Petrie-Blanchard fatally shooting Hallett and fleeing the scene in a vehicle. The witness said that after the first shot was fired, she heard Petrie-Blanchard say, "You're hurting my children, you bastard," followed by the sounds of additional gunshots, according to the police report. After authorities issued a nationwide alert to law enforcement agencies, a deputy in Lowndes County, Georgia, found Petrie-Blanchard at a gas station and took her into custody. It is unclear whether she has an attorney. Petrie-Blanchard was indicted Tuesday on separate charges of kidnapping, relating to an incident in March when she allegedly abducted her twin daughters from their grandmother's home in Bowling Green, Kentucky, the Associated Press reported. Her mother, Susan Blanchard, had obtained sole guardianship of the two 7-year-old girls through a court order that described Petrie-Blanchard as "extremely unstable," according to the Logan County Sheriff's Office. On March 25, Petrie-Blanchard was taken into custody after she failed to return her twin daughters to Susan's home during a visit five days before. Police said Petrie-Blanchard had a history of mental illness. She was a self-proclaimed "sovereign citizen" who reportedly possessed a handgun, according to Logan County authorities. Hallett appeared to be helping Petrie-Blanchard regain custody of her children through his involvement in a company called "E-Clause" that purports to use legal tactics rooted in the "sovereign citizen" movement.

