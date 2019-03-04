The Prodigy's Keith Flint Has Died At 49
Flint was the electronic band's vocalist for their hit singles, including "Firestarter," "Breathe," and "Smack My Bitch Up."
Keith Flint, the lead singer of the British electronic band, The Prodigy, has died, the band said on Monday.
The 49-year-old musician was most well-know in the late 1990s for his vocals on the band's hits including, "Breathe," "Firestarter," and "Smack My Bitch Up."
"It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint," The Prodigy's official Twitter account said on Monday. "A true pioneer, innovator, and legend. He will be forever missed."
Flint was found dead at his home in Dunmow, Essex, on Monday morning, the BBC reported.
In a post on the band's official Instagram account, Flint's bandmate, Liam Howlett, said, "I can't believe I’m saying this but our brother Keith took his own life over the weekend."
"I’m shell shocked , fuckin angry , confused and heart broken," Howlett said.
Police were called to the singer's house after concerns for his welfare, the Essex police said in a statement to media outlets.
"We attended and, sadly, a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene," the statement said.
Police said the death was not being treated as suspicious.
Musicians and fans paid tributes to Flint on social media.
"He was an amazing front man, a true original," the Chemical Brothers said in a tweet.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. Other international suicide helplines can be found at befrienders.org. You can also text TALK to 741741 for 24/7, anonymous, free counseling.
