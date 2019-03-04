The Prodigy's Keith Flint Has Died At 49

Flint was the electronic band's vocalist for their hit singles, including "Firestarter," "Breathe," and "Smack My Bitch Up."

Simone Joyner / Getty Images

Keith Flint, the lead singer of the British electronic band, The Prodigy, has died, the band said on Monday. The 49-year-old musician was most well-know in the late 1990s for his vocals on the band's hits including, "Breathe," "Firestarter," and "Smack My Bitch Up." "It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint," The Prodigy's official Twitter account said on Monday. "A true pioneer, innovator, and legend. He will be forever missed."

It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint. A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed. We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time.

Flint was found dead at his home in Dunmow, Essex, on Monday morning, the BBC reported. In a post on the band's official Instagram account, Flint's bandmate, Liam Howlett, said, "I can't believe I’m saying this but our brother Keith took his own life over the weekend."

"I’m shell shocked , fuckin angry , confused and heart broken," Howlett said. Police were called to the singer's house after concerns for his welfare, the Essex police said in a statement to media outlets. "We attended and, sadly, a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene," the statement said. Police said the death was not being treated as suspicious. Musicians and fans paid tributes to Flint on social media. "He was an amazing front man, a true original," the Chemical Brothers said in a tweet.

so sad to hear about Keith Flint,we played many gigs with the prodigy over the years and they were always friendly and supportive.he was an amazing front man, a true original and he will be missed.tom&ed x

Oh gosh, so sad to hear about Keith Flint, he was always great fun to be around and very kind to Tom and I when we first started doing shows together..great man.

Keith Flint, beautiful man, incredible pioneer. Remembering the special times we had together making Empire. Heartbroken. Rest in Peace Brother. X

Absolutely devastated to hear the tragic news that the legend Keith Flint from @the_prodigy has passed away. Our thoughts & condolences are with all his friends and family. We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Keith and the life changing music they made and championed. RIP 💔

Oh this is sad news. The death of Keith Flint. Whenever our paths crossed he was an absolute sweetheart. Really lovely. Incredible iconic frontman with a soft centre. 😓#RIPKeithFlint

Keith Flint kept a swearbox above the fire in the pub he used to own (The Leather Bottle in Pleshey, Essex). Whenever he put the logs and kindling in and someone piped up with the obvious joke, he'd point to it and charge them a quid. RIP.