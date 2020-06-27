Princeton University Has Dropped Woodrow Wilson's Name From Its School Due To His Racist Views

The School of Public and International Affairs at Princeton University in Princeton, New Jersey.

Princeton University in New Jersey announced Saturday that it will drop former US president Woodrow Wilson's name from its School of Public and International Affairs and Wilson College because of his racist views and segregationist policies.

The university's board of trustees voted to change the names Friday, after the trustees concluded that Wilson's "racist thinking and policies make him an inappropriate namesake for a school or college whose scholars, students, and alumni must stand firmly against racism in all its forms."

The Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs will now be known as The Princeton School of Public and International Affairs, and Wilson College will be renamed as First College.



The board had previously considered whether to remove Wilson's name in 2015 after student activists occupied Princeton president Christopher L. Eisgruber's office and demanded the removal of Wilson's name because of his segregationist policies.

The board and a special committee appointed to review Wilson's legacy at Princeton at the time decided to leave Wilson's name on the school and the college in 2016.

However, the board reconsidered its decision in June in light of the killings of several Black men and women, including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and Rayshard Brooks, Eisgruber said in a statement.

"Wison’s racism was significant and consequential even by the standards of his own time," Eisgruber said.