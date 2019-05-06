Police Are Investigating A Woman's Report That She "Blacked Out" And May Have Been Drugged At YouTuber Jake Paul's Party

The woman told police that she may have blacked out after "something was put in her drink," Sgt. Foss, who didn't provide his first name, told BuzzFeed News on Monday.

A spokesperson for the Lost Hills/Malibu station said they received the report from the woman on Sunday night, a day after Paul threw a birthday party for the rapper Desiigner at his Calabasas mansion.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating a complaint from a woman who said she suspected that she was drugged after she "blacked out" at a party hosted by YouTuber Jake Paul on Saturday night, a police official told BuzzFeed News.

Foss said that at least one partygoer was arrested for public intoxication and was later released. He said he "believes" there may have been another person also arrested for public intoxication. Authorities initially responded to Paul's mansion after receiving a noise complaint, Foss said.

At least two "sick" people at the party were transported to a local hospital between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m., Jeremy Stafford, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department's Station 68, told BuzzFeed News on Monday.

Station 68 responded to Paul's house on three separate calls on Saturday night.

Two calls were for a "sick person" and one call came after a partygoer jumped into another person's property and scared an elderly woman who fell down, Stafford said.

He did not say how the two people at the party got sick or what they suffered from.

Representatives for Paul and Desiigner did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment. YouTube also did not immediately return a request for comment.

Videos and photos from the party were widely shared on social media.