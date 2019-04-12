A Pilot's Death Was Likely Caused By His Large Dog In The Plane's Passenger Seat

Federal investigators believe that a small plane crash in 2017 that killed a pilot was likely caused by the pilot's decision to fly with his large dog in the two-seat plane.

The 90-year-old pilot, Jerry Naylor, was flying a light sport airplane with his dog sitting in the right passenger seat when the plane crashed in a cornfield while landing at a Monticello, Iowa, airport. Naylor died in the in July 2017 crash, and his dog survived.

In a report released on Monday, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) determined that the probable cause of the accident was Naylor's decision "to fly with his large dog" — which weighed about 70 to 75 pounds — and the dog's likely contact with the flight controls during the landing, which caused Naylor to lose control of the plane.

After the crash, a witness saw Naylor's dog running out of the cornfield after the crash. First responders were able to catch the dog, and it was treated for minor injuries.

