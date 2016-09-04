People Are Mad At This Article Suggesting That Married Couples Should Not Have Daughters

The article cited studies by academics and economists which explored the relationship between having sons and marital stability.

The story featured fathers who talked about why it was easier to bond with their sons than their daughters. "I really identify with [my son],” one father said. “He just looks a lot like me, and he’s like me in certain ways. I don’t know how to make a little girl happy the way I fundamentally know how to make a boy happy, so I worry I’m going to somehow screw that up."

Another father complained that he couldn't share his love of baseball with his 8-year-old daughter. "I’ve taken my daughter to ballgames, but she doesn’t really know the difference between basketball and baseball," he said. "If she was a boy, I have this feeling that it would’ve been easier to interest her in those things."