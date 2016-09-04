People Are Mad At This Article Suggesting That Married Couples Should Not Have Daughters
"The Obamas have done OK?"
Back in May, the Economist published an article that looked into data suggesting that couples who had sons were more likely to stay married than those who didn't.
But on Sunday, people became furious when the Economist tweeted this to promote the story: "The key to a successful marriage? Not having daughters."
Many fathers with daughters pointed out that their marriage "is just fine."
ADVERTISEMENT
Some moms even jumped to their husbands' defense.
Others accused the article of being regressive.
ADVERTISEMENT
And gender-biased.
People blamed the fathers interviewed in the story for saying they were unable to connect with their daughters.
"This article is about moronic men, not an issue with daughters."
Some tried to rationalize the data behind the story.
ADVERTISEMENT
But others couldn't get their heads around it.
And people couldn't help but joke about it.
"Shit my mom lied. My parent's divorce really was my fault."
"Ket to successful marriage? Don't marry a sexist asshole."
-
Tasneem Nashrulla is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Tasneem Nashrulla at tasneem.nashrulla@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.