People Are Outraged By This Cartoon Of Christine Blasey Ford Demanding Roses And M&M's

An Indianapolis Star cartoon about Christine Blasey Ford, who alleges that she was sexually assaulted by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh when they were in their teens, provoked outrage on Monday. Many people threatened to cancel their subscriptions to the award-winning newspaper. The cartoon was published in Sunday's print edition of the paper and was also available on its website.

@indystar, you should be ashamed for allowing this to run. I, along with thousands of other Hoosiers, are utterly disappointed in this “cartoon” depiction. THIS is why so many people don’t come forward. I believe Professor Christine Blassey Ford. Shouldn’t even have to say it https://t.co/haoI5na7ja

The cartoon — drawn by the newspaper's editorial cartoonist Gary Varvel — depicted Ford making ridiculous demands, including roses and a bowl of green M&M's — ahead of her testimony about the allegations before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

A political cartoon that ran in @indystar today. Absolutely disgusting. Who thought this was appropriate to run?

The cartoon appeared to allude to the tense back-and-forth negotiations between Ford's lawyers and members of the committee about how the hearing will unfold, including who will question her and how many members of the media will be present.

Ford's lawyers have also demanded that Kavanaugh not be present during her testimony.