People Are Blaming The Chicago Kidnapping On Black Lives Matter With Zero Evidence

Police charged the four suspects with aggravated kidnapping and committing a hate crime, among other charges on Thursday. They were identified as Jordan Hall, 18; Tesfaye Cooper, 18; Brittany Covington, 28; and Tanishia Covington, 24, WGNTV.com reported.

Police said that the victim — who was reported missing — had "mental health challenges" and that he knew one of the alleged attackers from school.