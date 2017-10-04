A Penn State Fraternity Was Suspended After An Allegedly Drunk Student Was Found Unconscious

Penn State has suspended the Delta Tau Delta fraternity pending an investigation into the incident, which comes in the wake of a social ban on all fraternities at the school following the hazing death of a 19-year-old sophomore.

Penn State University has suspended the Delta Tau Delta fraternity pending an investigation into an 18-year-old student who was found unconscious in the street after allegedly drinking alcohol at the chapter.

The incident comes in the wake of a ban on all Penn State fraternities' social events involving alcohol following the death of a 19-year-old sophomore in an alcohol-fueled hazing ritual in February.



The Office of Student Conduct is investigating any alleged connection the fraternity may have with the latest incident, and whether students provided alcohol to minors that could have led to the injured student's condition, the university said in a statement Wednesday.

The unidentified male student was found unconscious off campus by police on Sept. 28. He was hospitalized and is recovering.



In a statement to BuzzFeed News, Delta Tau Delta said "the health and safety of our members and guests remain a top priority."



"Recognizing the concerns that led to the chapter’s interim suspension by the University, we will continue to work closely with them during the review of this situation," the fraternity added.



