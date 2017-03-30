People Are Debating Whether Married Men Can Eat Alone With Other Women After This Pence Story

Alex Brandon / AP

According to a recent Washington Post profile of Karen Pence, the vice president told The Hill in 2002 that he never eats alone with any woman but his wife. He also reportedly told The Hill that he wouldn't attend events that served alcohol without his wife.

The Post profile characterized Karen Pence as a strong influence in her husband's political career and an integral part of the Trump campaign.

The story also explored the couple's evangelical Christian faith and its impact on their personal and political lives.