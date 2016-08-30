BuzzFeed News

Trump Surrogate Defends The "Message" Of A Cartoon He Shared Of Hillary Clinton In Blackface

Trump Surrogate Defends The "Message" Of A Cartoon He Shared Of Hillary Clinton In Blackface

But Pastor Mark Burns apologized for the "methodology" of sharing the message via his Twitter account.

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Tasneem Nashrulla

Last updated on August 30, 2016, at 7:20 p.m. ET

Posted on August 30, 2016, at 9:57 a.m. ET

Pastor Mark Burns, a Donald Trump surrogate in South Carolina, said Tuesday that he stood by the message of his tweet featuring a cartoon of Hillary Clinton in blackface — but apologized for the "methodology."

Pastor Mark Burns
Pastor Mark Burns

In Burns' now-deleted tweet, Clinton wears a t-shirt saying, "no hot sauce, no peace!" and holds an anti-police sign while saying, "I ain't no ways tired of pandering to African Americans."

I see Pastor Mark Burns deleted his trifling tweet. But the internet never forgets. #NeverForget
Peacediva @peacediva7

I see Pastor Mark Burns deleted his trifling tweet. But the internet never forgets. #NeverForget

Burns apologized to those he offended Tuesday, telling CNN, "It was never my intention to hurt anyone or offend anyone, but the message is very clear. The message I stand by, the methodology I do not."

Donald Trump surrogate who posted Hillary Clinton blackface tweet: The message I stand by, the methodology I do not
New Day @NewDay

Donald Trump surrogate who posted Hillary Clinton blackface tweet: The message I stand by, the methodology I do not https://t.co/WcAhyntN4m

He said that the Democratic Party "has been using the black voting bloc."

"The promises made to the African American community are not being carried out," he said.

But Burns aggressively defended the tweet in an MSNBC interview on Monday, saying, "I am standing behind that picture."

Must see TV @kwelkernbc vs Pastor Burns #MTPDaily
Andrea Mitchell @mitchellreports

Must see TV @kwelkernbc vs Pastor Burns #MTPDaily https://t.co/pFoU7hFxq5

"The problem is we live in a politically correct environment. The picture is designed to draw attention to the fact that Clinton do pander to the black people and her policies are not good for African Americans. [The picture] is doing exactly what its designed to do," he said on Monday.

At one point he also asked MSNBC host, Kristen Welker, "Where are your ancestors from?"

But hours after the interview, he live streamed an apology for his tweet "that many found to be offensive." He said, "The tweet was not designed to anger or stir up the pot like it did."

LIVE on #Periscope: I want to Apologize for my Twit that many found to be offensive...
Pastor Mark Burns @pastormarkburns

LIVE on #Periscope: I want to Apologize for my Twit that many found to be offensive... https://t.co/3XmfZiPmEE

"I want to say to the people who were offended — obviously many people were offended by my tweet — that it was not my intention to offend anyone."

Burns said that he did not create the cartoon and that it was tweeted at him. He said that the Trump campaign was not making him apologize.

He asserted that while he was apologizing for the "offensive picture," he was not apologizing for "the message that it was carrying."

"I still believe Clinton and the Democratic Party pander to black people," he said.

On Twitter Tuesday, Burns reiterated that while he was sorry for the "offensive" blackface image of Clinton, he stood by its message that black people were being used by Democrats for votes.

I'm so sorry for the offensive #Blackface image of @HillaryClinton but stand by the message that we Blacks ARE being Used by #Dems for VOTES
Pastor Mark Burns @pastormarkburns

I'm so sorry for the offensive #Blackface image of @HillaryClinton but stand by the message that we Blacks ARE being Used by #Dems for VOTES

He later tweeted the same cartoon, but without the blackface.

Getting Your Head chopped off by ISIS is more important than a cartoon...Can You Hear Me Now? #STOPTHEPANDERING
Pastor Mark Burns @pastormarkburns

Getting Your Head chopped off by ISIS is more important than a cartoon...Can You Hear Me Now? #STOPTHEPANDERING

Burns also apologized on Tuesday for retweeting a widely-discredited meme claiming to show Clinton in blackface at a party with Bill Clinton.

In his MSNBC interview, Burns defended tweeting the blackface cartoon, saying, &quot;Blackface is offensive to black people, but that is a satire drawing. But what the reality is the blackface actual reality picture that Bill Clinton took when he was younger. I think that&#x27;s offensive.&quot;Referring to the disproven meme on Tuesday, Burns told CNN, &quot;I didn&#x27;t have the correct information, that it wasn&#x27;t Bill Clinton. I apologize that for that as well, for posting incorrect information.&quot;

In his MSNBC interview, Burns defended tweeting the blackface cartoon, saying, "Blackface is offensive to black people, but that is a satire drawing. But what the reality is the blackface actual reality picture that Bill Clinton took when he was younger. I think that's offensive."

Referring to the disproven meme on Tuesday, Burns told CNN, "I didn't have the correct information, that it wasn't Bill Clinton. I apologize that for that as well, for posting incorrect information."

