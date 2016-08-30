Trump Surrogate Defends The "Message" Of A Cartoon He Shared Of Hillary Clinton In Blackface
But Pastor Mark Burns apologized for the "methodology" of sharing the message via his Twitter account.
Pastor Mark Burns, a Donald Trump surrogate in South Carolina, said Tuesday that he stood by the message of his tweet featuring a cartoon of Hillary Clinton in blackface — but apologized for the "methodology."
In Burns' now-deleted tweet, Clinton wears a t-shirt saying, "no hot sauce, no peace!" and holds an anti-police sign while saying, "I ain't no ways tired of pandering to African Americans."
Burns apologized to those he offended Tuesday, telling CNN, "It was never my intention to hurt anyone or offend anyone, but the message is very clear. The message I stand by, the methodology I do not."
But Burns aggressively defended the tweet in an MSNBC interview on Monday, saying, "I am standing behind that picture."
But hours after the interview, he live streamed an apology for his tweet "that many found to be offensive." He said, "The tweet was not designed to anger or stir up the pot like it did."
On Twitter Tuesday, Burns reiterated that while he was sorry for the "offensive" blackface image of Clinton, he stood by its message that black people were being used by Democrats for votes.
He later tweeted the same cartoon, but without the blackface.
Burns also apologized on Tuesday for retweeting a widely-discredited meme claiming to show Clinton in blackface at a party with Bill Clinton.
-
