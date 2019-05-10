Party City Is Closing 45 Stores As A Global Helium Shortage Makes It Harder To Fill All Those Balloons
The party supplies company said its balloon sales had been impacted because of the global helium shortage.
Party City is closing 45 stores this year after struggling to find enough helium to fill its balloons, the company announced Thursday.
Balloon sales at the New Jersey-based party supplies company fell amid a global helium shortage, Party City said in a statement.
The company did not say which of its approximately 870 stores in US and Canada will be shuttered, but the closures will take place throughout the year.
Party City usually closes only 10 to 15 stores a year. However, the helium shortage "negatively impacted our latex and metallic balloon categories," the company's CEO, James M. Harrison, said in a statement.
Party City made the decision to close more stores that usual to "help optimize our market level performance, focus on the most profitable locations and improve the overall health of our store portfolio," Harrison added.
The company has signed an agreement for a new source of helium which would potentially provide its stores with more quantities of the gas for the next 2-and-a-half years. But in a conference call with Wall Street analysts on Thursday, Harrison acknowledged the unfortunate timing of the helium shortage in May — "a big season for balloons" because of graduations, CNN reported.
Party City's website has a page dedicated to addressing the global helium shortage.
"Because of this global helium shortage, fulfillment of balloon orders may be affected at your store. We’re working to replenish the helium at the affected stores as more supply becomes available," the company says.
While helium is the second most abundant element in the universe, it's a finite resource on earth.
Only three sources in Qatar, Texas, and Wyoming produce 75% of the world's helium, according to Gasworld.com. The US government's helium reserves in Texas are being depleted, forcing the Bureau of Land Management to ration its supplies.
At the same time, market demand is growing.
While helium is most popular for filling balloons, it's also a versatile non-renewable gas that's critical for several medical and research applications, according to Washington University. Helium is also used in many electronic and medical devices, including MRI machines, as well as for chemistry research and aerospace manufacturing.
The Department of Interior also included helium on its 2018 list of 35 mineral commodities considered critical to the economic and national security of the country.
The world is currently facing its the third period of sustained helium shortage — dubbed Helium Shortage 3.0 — since 2006, according to Phil Kornbluth, a helium industry consultant.
Experts have theorized that the latest shortage could have been triggered by an embargo of Qatar in June 2017 by a group of countries led by Saudi Arabia and the UAE that resulted in a temporary shutdown of Qatar's helium production, Kornbluth wrote in a Gasworld.com column.
