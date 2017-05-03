BuzzFeed News

Parents Who "Pranked" Their Kids On YouTube Have Lost Custody Of Two Children

Two children were taken from the couple behind the YouTube "prank" channel DaddyOFive after their biological mother won temporary custody.

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Tasneem Nashrulla

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 3, 2017, at 11:09 a.m. ET

The Maryland couple behind the viral YouTube "prank" channel DaddyOFive have lost temporary custody of two of their children after a recent "kids prank" video sparked outrage and allegations of child abuse in the YouTube community.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office on Friday took two of Mike and Heather Martin's children away to be placed in the temporary custody of their biological mother, Rose Hall, Maj. Tim Clarke of the sheriff's office told BuzzFeed News.

Hall's attorney, Tim Conlon, said in a video Monday that the Frederick County Circuit Court had granted her an emergency order for temporary custody of Cody and Emma Martin "so that they'd be safe."

Conlon said the sheriff's office assisted Hall in "retrieving" her children on Friday.

"It was very heartbreaking and disturbing to see my kids being abused," Hall said in the video, adding that the children were doing good and "getting back to their playful selves."

Hall said Cody &quot;had a difficult time&quot; when officers were taking him away from the Martins. &quot;He said some things that were disturbing...that he hated me, that Mike and Heather told him that I threw him away like he was garbage and I didn&#x27;t love him no more,&quot; Hall said, adding that he calmed down after she showed him a childhood memento. Clarke told BuzzFeed News that the sheriff&#x27;s office &quot;had no issues with service.&quot; Cody, the youngest child in the group, was a frequent target of his parents&#x27; pranks and appeared to be the most resistant to them, according to popular YouTube commentator Philip DeFranco, who argued that DaddyOFive&#x27;s most recent video amounted to possible child abuse. In that video, Heather hurled obscenities at Cody after falsely accusing him of pouring ink on his bedroom carpet. In the video, Cody was seen crying hysterically and denying the accusations while his parents called him a liar. The videos have now been deleted from their YouTube account. In another &quot;prank&quot; clip, Cody is seen being shoved into a bookcase.
Hall said Cody "had a difficult time" when officers were taking him away from the Martins.

"He said some things that were disturbing...that he hated me, that Mike and Heather told him that I threw him away like he was garbage and I didn't love him no more," Hall said, adding that he calmed down after she showed him a childhood memento.

Clarke told BuzzFeed News that the sheriff's office "had no issues with service."

Cody, the youngest child in the group, was a frequent target of his parents' pranks and appeared to be the most resistant to them, according to popular YouTube commentator Philip DeFranco, who argued that DaddyOFive's most recent video amounted to possible child abuse.

In that video, Heather hurled obscenities at Cody after falsely accusing him of pouring ink on his bedroom carpet. In the video, Cody was seen crying hysterically and denying the accusations while his parents called him a liar. The videos have now been deleted from their YouTube account.

In another "prank" clip, Cody is seen being shoved into a bookcase.

Mike and Heather Martin expressed remorse for their actions in a video last month. "This has been the absolute worst week of our life and we realized we have made some terrible parenting decisions and we just want to make things right," a tearful Heather said in the video.

"We went from something that wasn't so bad and then we kept going more and more for the shock factor versus reality to see what could get more views," Heather said.

"And the kids kind of feel like some of it is their fault, and it's not their fault. We're the parents and we should have made better decisions," she said.

Heather said that they were now in family counseling "not only to get through the media stuff, but we need to come back together and have everybody, even the kids, to understand what we did wrong in all of this."

Responding to the custody issue, Laurie Wasserman, an attorney for the Martins, told BuzzFeed News on Wednesday that "it would be highly inappropriate for me to discuss the details of this very sensitive matter, or any associated proceedings, publicly."

The Martins are working with Fallston Group, a public relations and crisis management firm, which published a blog post on April 28 saying that the family "truly seemed to love each other but was in crisis and desperately needed stability and a return to normalcy for the kids."

The firm said it did not condone "some of the content" posted to the YouTube channel, but said that the Martins "now fully understand that they crossed the line and they describe how what started out as family fun quickly escalated into shock value for the purpose of viewership and subscriptions."

"They were caught up in their own characters and popularity – they were blinded by YouTube fame and again, upon reflection, made some very poor decisions," the blog post said.

People Are Accusing Parents With A Family "Prank" YouTube Channel Of Child Abuse

Other perspectives on this story

    “I usually try not to judge other parents. But eff these guys.”
    “These people are fucking disgusting. I hope mom wins full custody of her babies and these vile excuses for parents and humans can never see them again.”
    “Now the stepmom needs her children taken away, they were learning the dad's behavior and tormenting their step siblings as well. Neither of those parents deserve their kids”
    “I wonder if the reason why most of the "pranks" were done on Cody and his sister was because they were her stepchildren????”
    “The most disturbing thing is that their channel actually has fans. Who the fuck watches this and thinks it's entertainment and not abuse? Investigate those fuckers as well.”
    “...those two children are with their biological Mother and honestly, she doesn't seem to be 100% all there. Something is up with her and her lawyer is fully aware of this. But, there he is, creating videos and fighting for her to regain custody. Every single person involved in this whole mess is only concerned with money and attention...YouTube you should be ashamed of the content that was produced through your watch...”
    “This is a huge issue we as parents are facing in an ever increasing tech/social media infatuated society. Using our children for likes or post views is atrocious. Abusing our children or publicly shaming/humiliating them is unacceptable. It has to stop. Advocate and stand up for your children and for those children who are mistreated in any situation.”
    “Yes, what they did to their son was absolutely terrible but those kids should not have been taken away in my opinion! They probably miss them dearly and them being taken away is definitely making the situation 10x worse”

