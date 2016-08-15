Protesters Demand Justice At Funeral Service For Slain Imam And Associate
Hundreds attended a funeral prayer service for Maulama Akonjee and Thara Uddin, who were fatally shot in the head after daily prayers at a New York City mosque.
Hundreds attended a funeral prayer service on Monday for an imam and his associate who were fatally shot in the head in broad daylight after prayers at a mosque in New York City on Saturday.
Police detained a suspect Sunday night but did file charges or release further details.
A prayer service for the victims and a press conference was held at the mosque on Monday.
Several people held banners saying "Stop Hate Crimes" and "United for Justice."
Mayor Bill de Blasio addressed the crowd saying, "All of New York City is with you. All of New York is mourning with you."
"New York City is a better place and a stronger place because of our Muslim communities," de Blasio said. "And we know there are voices all over this country who are spewing hate, trying to create division, trying to turn one American against another."
A large group began marching down the street in protest, chanting, "We want justice."
Citing police sources, the New York Daily News reported Monday that the suspect may have been settling a score in a feud between Muslims and Hispanics in the neighborhood.
But many community members told BuzzFeed News that no such feud existed.
Two other residents told BuzzFeed News that despite several robberies occurring in the neighborhood, there were no problems between the Hispanic and Bengali Muslim communities.
