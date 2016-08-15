Protesters Demand Justice At Funeral Service For Slain Imam And Associate

Craig Ruttle / AP

Mosharraf Hossain, an elementary school teacher, said, "We Muslim people have no problem with [the Hispanic community.] Why would they kill an old man?"

He added, "For Muslims here, we try to live in harmony with everybody. We don't have problems with people and if we do we try to solve it. We never continue the fight."

New York State Senator Michael Gianaris, who represents the area, told BuzzFeed News that he did not want to comment on the reported feud as the police had not yet made a final determination on the incident and had not indicated that the attack "was motivated by the religion of the victims."

He also refrained from describing the attack as a hate crime saying he was following the direction of the police.

In a statement to BuzzFeed News, Gianaris said, "Our Muslim neighbors are as much a part of our country as any of us, and they deserve to feel safe walking the streets of our neighborhoods without fear for their safety."