Omarosa Claimed That Trump Knew About Hacked Clinton Emails Before WikiLeaks Released Them

The former White House aide did not provide evidence about her claims that Trump "absolutely" knew that Clinton's emails were going to be leaked during the 2016 election.

JUST IN: Omarosa asserts to @KatyTurNBC that President Trump knew about the forthcoming leak of Clinton emails before they were leaked. https://t.co/xHQlWnB73H

Former senior White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman claimed Tuesday that President Donald Trump knew about Hillary Clinton's hacked campaign emails before WikiLeaks publicly released them during the 2016 presidential campaign.



Russian actors provided WikiLeaks with hacked emails from the Democratic National Committee and Clinton's then-campaign chair, John Podesta, in an attempt to damage Clinton's presidential run and help Trump win the election, according to US intelligence. The emails are at the center of special counsel Robert Meuller's probe into whether the Trump campaign colluded with the Russians to influence the 2016 elections.

MSNBC's Katy Tur on Tuesday asked Manigault Newman if Trump knew about the hacked emails before WikiLeaks released them.

"Absolutely," said the former Trump aide, who is currently promoting her new book Unhinged and has been releasing secretly taped recordings of her interactions in the White House.

"He knew what was coming out before WikiLeaks released them?" Tur pressed.



"Yes," Manigault Newman replied.

She did not provide evidence to support the claim, saying only, "I will say that there is a lot of corruption that went on in the campaign and the White House and I am going to blow the whistle on all of it."