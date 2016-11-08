This Elderly Couple's Fight Over Who They're Voting For Is The Cutest
"We're nullifying each other's vote."
An older couple, married for 37 years and very much in love, were completely opposed when it came to who they were voting for.
"We're nullifying each other's vote," the husband said.
"Do you guys fight? Do you get along?" the CNN reporter asked the couple. The wife replied, "Yes. No."
The wife said she was voting for Trump "because he's the best there is right now," prompting her husband to respond with an incredulous "Oh jeez."
"Aren't you excited for the first female president?" the reporter asked. "NO!" the wife replied, to which her husband said, "I am."
"Here's a Hillary supporter, here's a Donald Trump supporter...do you guys actually love each other?" the reporter asked. "Oh yeah!" they both replied while the wife added, "What you gonna do?!"
