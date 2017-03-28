This Trump Surrogate Accused Obama Of Golfing After Daniel Pearl's Murder – 6 Years Before He Was Elected President

McEnany, a CNN contributor, was responding to whether it was hypocritical of Trump to visit his golf course 13 times since his presidency, despite slamming Obama for golfing as president.

McEnany, who has also often criticized Obama for golfing, said she was justified because, "When President Bush took time off from the golf course in honor of the Iraq War, you had President Obama who after the — I believe it was the beheading of Daniel Pearl — spoke to how upset he was about that, then rushed off to a golf game."

Pearl, a Wall Street Journal bureau chief, was abducted in Karachi and murdered by al-Qaeda terrorists on Feb. 1, 2002.

Obama was a state senator in 2002.