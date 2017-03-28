BuzzFeed News

This Trump Surrogate Accused Obama Of Golfing After Daniel Pearl's Murder – 6 Years Before He Was Elected President

Kayleigh McEnany blamed Obama for golfing during the 2002 murder of journalist Daniel Pearl. She later apologized for mixing up Pearl's murder with that of another journalist, James Foley.

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Posted on March 28, 2017, at 10:56 a.m. ET

Last night on CNN, Donald Trump surrogate Kayleigh McEnany accused Obama of rushing off to a golf game after the murder of Daniel Pearl, a journalist who was beheaded by terrorists in Pakistan. Except that Pearl was murdered in 2002 when Obama wasn't the president.

McEnany, a CNN contributor, was responding to whether it was hypocritical of Trump to visit his golf course 13 times since his presidency, despite slamming Obama for golfing as president.

McEnany, who has also often criticized Obama for golfing, said she was justified because, "When President Bush took time off from the golf course in honor of the Iraq War, you had President Obama who after the — I believe it was the beheading of Daniel Pearl — spoke to how upset he was about that, then rushed off to a golf game."

Pearl, a Wall Street Journal bureau chief, was abducted in Karachi and murdered by al-Qaeda terrorists on Feb. 1, 2002.

Obama was a state senator in 2002.

McEnany on Tuesday apologized for using the wrong name. She said she meant to say that Obama went golfing after the murder of journalist James Foley who was beheaded by ISIS in Syria in 2014.

"I apologize for using the wrong name," McEnany tweeted. "Both James Foley and Daniel Pearl lost their lives to terrorism and should be honored by our leaders."

Foley, a journalist for the GlobalPost, went missing in 2012 and a video of his beheading was released by ISIS in 2014.

Obama was slammed for returning to the golf course after condemning Foley's execution. He later admitted that he should have "anticipated the optics" of golfing after making his statement on Foley's death.

"It is always a challenge when you're supposed to be on vacation," he then told NBC. "There's no doubt that, after having talked to the families, where it was hard for me to hold back tears listening to the pain that they were going through, after the statement that I made, that you know, I should've anticipated the optics."

But that didn't stop people on Twitter from ripping McEnany for her mistake.

People imagined plenty of scenarios when "Obama went golfing."

"I heard that Obama was golfing when JFK was shot..." one person said.

"Obama was golfing when Trump's third casino went bankrupt," another joked.

"OBAMA WAS GOLFING DURING PEARL HARBOR."

Here's the full CNN clip.

