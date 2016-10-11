Obama Wants To Send Humans To Mars By The 2030s

In outlining his vision for the country's space program, Obama announced that the government had tied-up with private firms to support astronauts' missions into deep space in order to learn "how humans can live far from Earth."

"I'm excited to announce that we are working with our commercial partners to build new habitats that can sustain and transport astronauts on long-duration missions in deep space," Obama said in the op-ed. "These missions will teach us how humans can live far from Earth — something we'll need for the long journey to Mars."