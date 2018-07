While campaigning for Hillary Clinton in Cleveland, Ohio, Obama gleefully responded to Trump's speech from Thursday where he accused Hillary Clinton of creating a "global power structure" that had rigged the economy against the country's working class.

Trump propagated a conspiracy that global elites had stripped the US of its wealth and that the elections were rigged by "global special interests" led by Clinton.

During his speech Friday, Obama ridiculed Trump's claims saying, "This is a guy who spent all his time hanging around, trying to convince everybody he was a global elite. Talking about how great his buildings are, how luxurious and how rich he is; flying around everywhere."

Obama said that all Trump had time for was celebrities.

"And now suddenly he's acting like a populist out there: 'Man, I'm gonna fight for working people,'" Obama said. "Come on, man!"

Trump is planning to advance this theory Friday, by claiming that Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim — a shareholder of the New York Times and a Clinton Foundation donor — is helping the Clinton campaign to generate news reports of women's sexual assault allegations against him, a Trump adviser told the Wall Street Journal.